Reviewing FS KKR Capital Corp. (FSK)’s and Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ)’s results

Both FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) and Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FS KKR Capital Corp. 6 6.50 N/A 2.26 2.72 Clough Global Equity Fund 13 22.76 N/A 0.49 27.02

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for FS KKR Capital Corp. and Clough Global Equity Fund. Clough Global Equity Fund has lower earnings, but higher revenue than FS KKR Capital Corp. Company that presently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. FS KKR Capital Corp.’s shares have been trading at lower price-to-earnings ratio which means it is presently more affordable than Clough Global Equity Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us FS KKR Capital Corp. and Clough Global Equity Fund’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FS KKR Capital Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Clough Global Equity Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 29.87% of FS KKR Capital Corp. shares are owned by institutional investors while 27.94% of Clough Global Equity Fund are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 0.33% of FS KKR Capital Corp.’s shares. Comparatively, Clough Global Equity Fund has 0.04% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) FS KKR Capital Corp. -2.38% -0.81% -3.15% -5.03% -20.52% 18.73% Clough Global Equity Fund -1.41% 1.69% 6.43% -1.85% -5.16% 22.14%

For the past year FS KKR Capital Corp. has weaker performance than Clough Global Equity Fund

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors Clough Global Equity Fund beats FS KKR Capital Corp.

Clough Global Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners, L.P. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a bottom up stock picking approach to create its portfolio, with focus on factors such as a company's competitive position, quality of company management, quality and visibility of earnings and cash flow, balance sheet strength, and relative valuation. The fund follows a theme-based investment process which involves focusing on such events as industry consolidation, technological change, an emerging shortage of a product or raw material, and changes in government regulations. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P 500 Index. Clough Global Equity Fund was formed on January 25, 2005 and is domiciled in the United States.