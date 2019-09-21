Reviewing FS KKR Capital Corp. (FSK)’s and BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMB)’s results

FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) and BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMB) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|FS KKR Capital Corp.
|6
|5.17
|N/A
|2.04
|2.81
|BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc.
|14
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for FS KKR Capital Corp. and BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|FS KKR Capital Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Recommendations
Ratings and Recommendations for FS KKR Capital Corp. and BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc. can be find in next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|FS KKR Capital Corp.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
FS KKR Capital Corp.’s upside potential is 10.36% at a $6.5 average target price.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
The shares of both FS KKR Capital Corp. and BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 29.87% and 28.35% respectively. About 0.33% of FS KKR Capital Corp.’s share are held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|FS KKR Capital Corp.
|-3.86%
|-4.5%
|-9.05%
|-9.34%
|-28.23%
|10.62%
|BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc.
|1.82%
|4.72%
|5.98%
|12.37%
|11.74%
|17.86%
For the past year FS KKR Capital Corp.’s stock price has smaller growth than BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc.
Summary
FS KKR Capital Corp. beats on 4 of the 6 factors BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc.
