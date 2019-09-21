Reviewing FS KKR Capital Corp. (FSK)’s and BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMB)’s results

FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) and BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMB) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FS KKR Capital Corp. 6 5.17 N/A 2.04 2.81 BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc. 14 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for FS KKR Capital Corp. and BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FS KKR Capital Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for FS KKR Capital Corp. and BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score FS KKR Capital Corp. 0 0 1 3.00 BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

FS KKR Capital Corp.’s upside potential is 10.36% at a $6.5 average target price.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both FS KKR Capital Corp. and BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 29.87% and 28.35% respectively. About 0.33% of FS KKR Capital Corp.’s share are held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) FS KKR Capital Corp. -3.86% -4.5% -9.05% -9.34% -28.23% 10.62% BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc. 1.82% 4.72% 5.98% 12.37% 11.74% 17.86%

For the past year FS KKR Capital Corp.’s stock price has smaller growth than BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc.

Summary

FS KKR Capital Corp. beats on 4 of the 6 factors BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc.