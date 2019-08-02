Reviewing FS Bancorp Inc. (FSBW)’s and Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC)’s results

Both FS Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW) and Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) compete on a level playing field in the Regional – Pacific Banks industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FS Bancorp Inc. 50 2.64 N/A 6.17 7.99 Plumas Bancorp 24 3.00 N/A 2.85 8.61

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of FS Bancorp Inc. and Plumas Bancorp. Plumas Bancorp is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than FS Bancorp Inc. The business that is currently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower P/E ratio. FS Bancorp Inc.’s currently lower P/E ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of FS Bancorp Inc. and Plumas Bancorp.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FS Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 15.5% 1.7% Plumas Bancorp 0.00% 21.4% 1.8%

Risk and Volatility

FS Bancorp Inc. has a 1.02 beta, while its volatility is 2.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Plumas Bancorp’s 0.28 beta is the reason why it is 72.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 60.1% of FS Bancorp Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 22.8% of Plumas Bancorp are owned by institutional investors. About 3.7% of FS Bancorp Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 1.2% of Plumas Bancorp shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) FS Bancorp Inc. 0.2% -3.12% -4.25% 0.43% -20.23% 14.97% Plumas Bancorp -1.19% 1.03% -3.69% 1.44% -12.79% 8.1%

For the past year FS Bancorp Inc. has stronger performance than Plumas Bancorp

Plumas Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Plumas Bank that provides various banking products and services in Northeastern California and Northwestern Nevada. The company offers various deposit products, such as checking, interest-bearing checking, business sweep, public funds sweep, savings, time deposits, and retirement accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises consumer, home equity, and automobile loans; real estate loans, and commercial and industrial term loans; government-guaranteed and agricultural loans; land development and construction loans; and credit lines. The company also provides safe deposit boxes; and cashierÂ’s check, bank-by-mail, automated teller machine, night depository, direct deposit, electronic funds transfer, remote deposit, telephone and mobile banking, and other customary banking services, as well as Internet banking with bill-pay options. As of January 18, 2017, it operated 12 branches located in the California counties of Plumas, Lassen, Placer, Nevada, Modoc, and Shasta; and 1 branch in the Nevada County of Washoe. The company also operated five loan production offices, including two in the California Counties of Placer and Butte, one in the Oregon County of Klamath, one in the Washington County of King, and one in the Arizona County of Maricopa. It serves small and middle market businesses, and individuals. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Quincy, California.