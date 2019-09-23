Reviewing FS Bancorp Inc. (FSBW)’s and First Hawaiian Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB)’s results

Both FS Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW) and First Hawaiian Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) are Regional – Pacific Banks companies, competing one another. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FS Bancorp Inc. 50 2.81 N/A 6.17 7.99 First Hawaiian Inc. 26 4.95 N/A 1.96 13.67

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for FS Bancorp Inc. and First Hawaiian Inc. First Hawaiian Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than FS Bancorp Inc. When company has lower P/E means it is more affordable than its counterpart presently. FS Bancorp Inc. is presently more affordable than First Hawaiian Inc., because it’s trading at a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 has FS Bancorp Inc. and First Hawaiian Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FS Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 15.5% 1.7% First Hawaiian Inc. 0.00% 10.6% 1.3%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

FS Bancorp Inc. and First Hawaiian Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 60.1% and 98.8%. Insiders owned roughly 3.7% of FS Bancorp Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.2% of First Hawaiian Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) FS Bancorp Inc. 0.2% -3.12% -4.25% 0.43% -20.23% 14.97% First Hawaiian Inc. 1.44% 4.04% -1.69% 2.69% -4.77% 18.88%

For the past year FS Bancorp Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than First Hawaiian Inc.

Summary

FS Bancorp Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors First Hawaiian Inc.