Reviewing FRP Holdings Inc. (FRPH)’s and JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS)’s results

FRP Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH) and JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) compete with each other in the Property Management sector. We will analyze and compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FRP Holdings Inc. 50 20.58 N/A 0.43 115.84 JBG SMITH Properties 40 7.75 N/A 0.55 71.15

Table 1 demonstrates FRP Holdings Inc. and JBG SMITH Properties’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. JBG SMITH Properties is observed to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than FRP Holdings Inc. The company that is currently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher P/E ratio. FRP Holdings Inc. is thus currently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FRP Holdings Inc. 0.00% 34% 24.1% JBG SMITH Properties 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 49% of FRP Holdings Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 87% of JBG SMITH Properties are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 0.5% of FRP Holdings Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 4.08% of JBG SMITH Properties’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) FRP Holdings Inc. -3.15% -7.03% 0.77% -1.84% -22.04% 7.76% JBG SMITH Properties -1.06% 0% -7.63% 2.01% 11.11% 12.41%

For the past year FRP Holdings Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than JBG SMITH Properties.

Summary

FRP Holdings Inc. beats JBG SMITH Properties on 8 of the 10 factors.

FRP Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in various real estate businesses in the United States. It operates in Asset Management, Mining Royalty Land, and Land Development and Construction segments. The Asset Management segment owns, leases, and manages warehouses and office buildings located primarily in the Baltimore, Northern Virginia, and Washington, DC market areas. This segment primarily serves local and regional tenants. The Mining Royalty Lands segment owns various properties comprising approximately 16,000 acres under lease for mining rents or royalties primarily in Florida and Georgia. The Land Development and Construction segment owns and monitors the use of parcels of land that are in various stages of development. The company was founded in 1986 and is based in Jacksonville, Florida.

JBG SMITH Properties operates as a real estate company in the United States. Its assets consist of office, multifamily, and retail properties located primarily in submarkets in the District of Columbia. As of March 31, 2017, its operating portfolio consisted of 68 operating assets comprising 50 office assets, 14 multifamily assets, and 4 other assets. The company intends to elect and qualify to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for U.S. federal income tax purposes. JBG SMITH Properties was founded in 2016 and is based in Chevy Chase, Maryland.