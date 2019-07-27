Reviewing FRP Holdings Inc. (FRPH)’s and Griffin Industrial Realty Inc. (NASDAQ:GRIF)’s results

FRP Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH) and Griffin Industrial Realty Inc. (NASDAQ:GRIF) compete with each other in the Property Management sector. We will analyze and compare their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FRP Holdings Inc. 50 22.27 N/A 0.43 111.50 Griffin Industrial Realty Inc. 36 4.47 N/A -0.10 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates FRP Holdings Inc. and Griffin Industrial Realty Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FRP Holdings Inc. 0.00% 34% 24.1% Griffin Industrial Realty Inc. 0.00% -0.5% -0.2%

Risk & Volatility

FRP Holdings Inc. has a 0.8 beta, while its volatility is 20.00% which is less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Griffin Industrial Realty Inc.’s 0.91 beta is the reason why it is 9.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of FRP Holdings Inc. is 21 while its Current Ratio is 21. Meanwhile, Griffin Industrial Realty Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.8 while its Quick Ratio is 1.8. FRP Holdings Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Griffin Industrial Realty Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both FRP Holdings Inc. and Griffin Industrial Realty Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 49.5% and 46.3% respectively. Insiders held 1.5% of FRP Holdings Inc. shares. Comparatively, Griffin Industrial Realty Inc. has 2.6% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) FRP Holdings Inc. -0.13% -7.77% -7.88% -4.08% -16.13% 3.72% Griffin Industrial Realty Inc. 0.67% 5.21% 11.36% 7.06% 0.43% 18.34%

For the past year FRP Holdings Inc. was less bullish than Griffin Industrial Realty Inc.

Summary

FRP Holdings Inc. beats Griffin Industrial Realty Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

FRP Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in various real estate businesses in the United States. It operates in Asset Management, Mining Royalty Land, and Land Development and Construction segments. The Asset Management segment owns, leases, and manages warehouses and office buildings located primarily in the Baltimore, Northern Virginia, and Washington, DC market areas. This segment primarily serves local and regional tenants. The Mining Royalty Lands segment owns various properties comprising approximately 16,000 acres under lease for mining rents or royalties primarily in Florida and Georgia. The Land Development and Construction segment owns and monitors the use of parcels of land that are in various stages of development. The company was founded in 1986 and is based in Jacksonville, Florida.

Griffin Industrial Realty, Inc. develops, manages, and leases industrial and commercial properties in the United States. As of November 30, 2016, the company owned 32 buildings comprising 21 industrial/warehouse buildings, 11 office/flex buildings, and a restaurant building. It also owns approximately 2,907 acres of land in Connecticut, as well as owns approximately 422 acres of land in Massachusetts, 117 acres of land in Pennsylvania, and 1,066 acres in northern Florida. The company was formerly known as Griffin Land & Nurseries, Inc. and changed its name to Griffin Industrial Realty, Inc. in May 2015. Griffin Industrial Realty, Inc. was founded in 1970 and is based in New York City, New York.