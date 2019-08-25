Reviewing Frontline Ltd. (FRO)’s and Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG)’s results

As Shipping businesses, Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) and Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Frontline Ltd. 7 1.69 N/A 0.26 27.92 Scorpio Tankers Inc. 24 2.01 N/A -4.62 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Frontline Ltd. and Scorpio Tankers Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Frontline Ltd. and Scorpio Tankers Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Frontline Ltd. 0.00% 3.9% 1.4% Scorpio Tankers Inc. 0.00% -8.4% -3.1%

Risk and Volatility

A 1.01 beta indicates that Frontline Ltd. is 1.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. Scorpio Tankers Inc. on the other hand, has 1.05 beta which makes it 5.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Frontline Ltd. and Scorpio Tankers Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Frontline Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Scorpio Tankers Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

On the other hand, Scorpio Tankers Inc.’s potential upside is 23.29% and its average target price is $30.33.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Frontline Ltd. and Scorpio Tankers Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 21.1% and 57.2% respectively. Insiders owned 33.8% of Frontline Ltd. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 3.2% of Scorpio Tankers Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Frontline Ltd. -9.35% -9.12% -8.56% 38.01% 45.08% 33.27% Scorpio Tankers Inc. -8.74% -13.24% 0.96% 32.98% 21.34% 48.92%

For the past year Frontline Ltd. has weaker performance than Scorpio Tankers Inc.

Summary

Scorpio Tankers Inc. beats Frontline Ltd. on 5 of the 9 factors.

Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. As of December 31, 2016, the company operated a fleet of 56 vessels, including VLCC, Suezmax, LR2/ Aframax, and MR tankers. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. Frontline Ltd. is a subsidiary of Hemen Holding Ltd.

Scorpio Tankers Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products worldwide. As of March 15, 2017, it owned 78 tankers comprising 22 LR2 tankers, 14 Handymax tankers, and 42 MR tankers with an average age of approximately 2.3 years; and 19 time chartered-in tankers, including 9 Handymax, 8 MR, 1 LR1, and 1 LR2 tankers. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Monaco.