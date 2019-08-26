Reviewing Frontline Ltd. (FRO)’s and Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG)’s results

Both Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) and Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) are each other’s competitor in the Shipping industry. Thus the contrast of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Frontline Ltd. 7 1.69 N/A 0.26 27.92 Scorpio Tankers Inc. 24 2.01 N/A -4.62 0.00

Table 1 highlights Frontline Ltd. and Scorpio Tankers Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Frontline Ltd. and Scorpio Tankers Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Frontline Ltd. 0.00% 3.9% 1.4% Scorpio Tankers Inc. 0.00% -8.4% -3.1%

Volatility & Risk

Frontline Ltd.’s current beta is 1.01 and it happens to be 1.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Scorpio Tankers Inc.’s 1.05 beta is the reason why it is 5.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Frontline Ltd. and Scorpio Tankers Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Frontline Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Scorpio Tankers Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Competitively Scorpio Tankers Inc. has a consensus price target of $30.33, with potential upside of 23.29%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 21.1% of Frontline Ltd. shares are held by institutional investors while 57.2% of Scorpio Tankers Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 33.8% of Frontline Ltd.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 3.2% of Scorpio Tankers Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Frontline Ltd. -9.35% -9.12% -8.56% 38.01% 45.08% 33.27% Scorpio Tankers Inc. -8.74% -13.24% 0.96% 32.98% 21.34% 48.92%

For the past year Frontline Ltd. was less bullish than Scorpio Tankers Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Scorpio Tankers Inc. beats Frontline Ltd.

Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. As of December 31, 2016, the company operated a fleet of 56 vessels, including VLCC, Suezmax, LR2/ Aframax, and MR tankers. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. Frontline Ltd. is a subsidiary of Hemen Holding Ltd.

Scorpio Tankers Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products worldwide. As of March 15, 2017, it owned 78 tankers comprising 22 LR2 tankers, 14 Handymax tankers, and 42 MR tankers with an average age of approximately 2.3 years; and 19 time chartered-in tankers, including 9 Handymax, 8 MR, 1 LR1, and 1 LR2 tankers. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Monaco.