Reviewing Frontline Ltd. (FRO)’s and Its Rivals results

Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) is a company in the Shipping industry and that’s how we contrast it to its competitors. The comparing will be based on the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Frontline Ltd. has 21.1% of its shares owned by institutional investors & an average of 38.35% institutional ownership for its rivals. On other hand Frontline Ltd. has 33.8% of its shares owned by company insiders & an average of 29.40% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

On first table we have Frontline Ltd. and its competitors’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Frontline Ltd. 0.00% 3.90% 1.40% Industry Average 5.54% 5.93% 2.15%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are comparing Frontline Ltd. and its competitors’ top-line revenue, net profit and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Frontline Ltd. N/A 8 27.92 Industry Average 25.22M 455.00M 23.53

Frontline Ltd. has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its rivals. With currently higher P/E ratio Frontline Ltd. is more expensive than its competitors.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for Frontline Ltd. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Frontline Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.40 1.27 2.59

$12 is the average price target of Frontline Ltd., with a potential upside of 33.19%. The rivals have a potential upside of 113.17%. Given Frontline Ltd.’s stronger average rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Frontline Ltd. is more favorable than its competitors.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Frontline Ltd. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Frontline Ltd. -9.35% -9.12% -8.56% 38.01% 45.08% 33.27% Industry Average 1.88% 9.01% 9.18% 23.03% 19.97% 28.67%

For the past year Frontline Ltd. was more bullish than its competitors.

Risk and Volatility

Frontline Ltd. has a beta of 1.01 and its 1.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Frontline Ltd.’s competitors’ beta is 1.28 which is 28.28% more volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

Frontline Ltd. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Frontline Ltd. beats Frontline Ltd.’s rivals on 5 of the 6 factors.

Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. As of December 31, 2016, the company operated a fleet of 56 vessels, including VLCC, Suezmax, LR2/ Aframax, and MR tankers. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. Frontline Ltd. is a subsidiary of Hemen Holding Ltd.