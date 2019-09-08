Reviewing Frontline Ltd. (FRO)’s and GasLog Ltd. (NYSE:GLOG)’s results

As Shipping companies, Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) and GasLog Ltd. (NYSE:GLOG) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Frontline Ltd. 8 2.01 N/A 0.26 27.92 GasLog Ltd. 15 1.51 N/A 0.09 160.00

Table 1 highlights Frontline Ltd. and GasLog Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. GasLog Ltd. appears to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Frontline Ltd. The business that is presently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower P/E ratio. Frontline Ltd.’s presently lower P/E ratio means it is more affordable than GasLog Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Frontline Ltd. and GasLog Ltd.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Frontline Ltd. 0.00% 3.9% 1.4% GasLog Ltd. 0.00% 0.8% 0.1%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 1.01 shows that Frontline Ltd. is 1.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, GasLog Ltd.’s beta is 1.08 which is 8.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Frontline Ltd. and GasLog Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Frontline Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 GasLog Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, GasLog Ltd.’s potential upside is 43.77% and its average price target is $18.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Frontline Ltd. and GasLog Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 21.1% and 44.4% respectively. Frontline Ltd.’s share owned by insiders are 33.8%. Insiders Competitively, owned 48.71% of GasLog Ltd. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Frontline Ltd. -9.35% -9.12% -8.56% 38.01% 45.08% 33.27% GasLog Ltd. -5.57% -0.77% -10.04% -23.23% -14.04% -13.49%

For the past year Frontline Ltd. had bullish trend while GasLog Ltd. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 11 factors Frontline Ltd. beats GasLog Ltd.

Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. As of December 31, 2016, the company operated a fleet of 56 vessels, including VLCC, Suezmax, LR2/ Aframax, and MR tankers. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. Frontline Ltd. is a subsidiary of Hemen Holding Ltd.

GasLog Ltd. operates as an owner, operator, and manager of liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers. As of March 1, 2017, it owned a fleet of 27 LNG carriers, including 22 ships on the water and 5 on order, as well as had an LNG carrier leased back under a long-term bareboat charter. The company also offers technical ship management services for LNG carriers owned by third parties. GasLog Ltd. was incorporated in 2003 and is based in Monaco.