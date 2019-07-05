Reviewing Frontline Ltd. (FRO)’s and DryShips Inc. (NASDAQ:DRYS)’s results

Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) and DryShips Inc. (NASDAQ:DRYS) have been rivals in the Shipping for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Frontline Ltd. 7 1.71 N/A -0.05 0.00 DryShips Inc. 5 1.79 N/A 0.22 17.17

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Frontline Ltd. and DryShips Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Frontline Ltd. 0.00% -0.8% -0.3% DryShips Inc. 0.00% 3.2% 2.1%

Risk & Volatility

Frontline Ltd.’s current beta is 1.2 and it happens to be 20.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, DryShips Inc. has beta of 0.29 which is 71.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Frontline Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 1.4 while its Quick Ratio is 1.1. On the competitive side is, DryShips Inc. which has a 3.6 Current Ratio and a 3.4 Quick Ratio. DryShips Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Frontline Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

Frontline Ltd. and DryShips Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Frontline Ltd. 0 2 0 2.00 DryShips Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Frontline Ltd.’s downside potential currently stands at -31.51% and an $5.5 consensus target price.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 21.1% of Frontline Ltd. shares are owned by institutional investors while 1.1% of DryShips Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Frontline Ltd.’s share owned by insiders are 33.8%. Insiders Competitively, owned 83.35% of DryShips Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Frontline Ltd. 13.65% 15.4% 63.75% 33.78% 89.66% 62.57% DryShips Inc. -2.54% -14.32% -25.49% -34.31% -0.78% -32.21%

For the past year Frontline Ltd. has 62.57% stronger performance while DryShips Inc. has -32.21% weaker performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors DryShips Inc. beats Frontline Ltd.

Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. As of December 31, 2016, the company operated a fleet of 56 vessels, including VLCC, Suezmax, LR2/ Aframax, and MR tankers. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. Frontline Ltd. is a subsidiary of Hemen Holding Ltd.

DryShips Inc. owns and operates ocean going cargo vessels worldwide. It operates through two segments, Drybulk and Offshore Support. The Drybulk segment offers drybulk commodities transportation services for the steel, electric utility, construction, and agri-food industries. The Offshore Support segment provides its services to the global offshore energy industry. As of September 12, 2017, the company owned a fleet of 13 Panamax drybulk vessels; 4 Newcastlemax drybulk vessels; 5 Kamsarmax drybulk vessels; 1 very large crude carrier; 2 Aframax tankers; 1 Suezmax tanker; 2 very large gas carriers; and 6 offshore support vessels, comprising 2 platform supply and 4 oil spill recovery vessels. DryShips Inc. was founded in 2004 and is based in Athens, Greece.