Reviewing FRONTEO Inc. (FTEO)’s and Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in FRONTEO Inc. (NASDAQ:FTEO) and Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). The two are both Information Technology Services companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FRONTEO Inc. 8 0.00 N/A 0.03 208.07 Accenture plc 180 3.05 N/A 7.20 26.76

In table 1 we can see FRONTEO Inc. and Accenture plc’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Accenture plc seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to FRONTEO Inc. Currently more expensive of the two stocks is the business with a higher P/E ratio. FRONTEO Inc.’s shares have been trading at higher P/E ratio which means it is presently more expensive than Accenture plc.

Profitability

Table 2 has FRONTEO Inc. and Accenture plc’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FRONTEO Inc. 0.00% 1.5% 0.5% Accenture plc 0.00% 37.3% 17.5%

Volatility & Risk

FRONTEO Inc.’s 1.16 beta indicates that its volatility is 16.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Accenture plc’s 1.04 beta is the reason why it is 4.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of FRONTEO Inc. are 1.4 and 1.4 respectively. Its competitor Accenture plc’s Current Ratio is 1.3 and its Quick Ratio is 1.3. FRONTEO Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Accenture plc.

Analyst Recommendations

FRONTEO Inc. and Accenture plc Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score FRONTEO Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Accenture plc 0 2 6 2.75

On the other hand, Accenture plc’s potential downside is -2.55% and its consensus target price is $192.13.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of FRONTEO Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 73.1% of Accenture plc are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of Accenture plc’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) FRONTEO Inc. -3.87% -53.93% -69.65% -54.64% -64.5% -46.29% Accenture plc -0.97% 3.06% 6.22% 24.98% 20.8% 36.57%

For the past year FRONTEO Inc. had bearish trend while Accenture plc had bullish trend.

Summary

On 9 of the 11 factors Accenture plc beats FRONTEO Inc.

FRONTEO, Inc. provides Asian-language eDiscovery solutions and services primarily in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company has eDiscovery and forensic experience with information documented in Japanese, Korean, and Chinese, as well as English. It assists clients involved in cross-border litigation, administrative proceedings, and internal investigations, including those related to antitrust investigations, intellectual property litigation, the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act, and product liability investigations. Its products include proprietary technology platform, Lit i View, which handles Asian-language characters, encoding schemes, and native file systems; and Intelligence Cloud solution to maintain client data during and after a particular litigation or investigation, and data and documents in a relational database of its clientsÂ’ data and documents. The company also offers legal/compliance professional services, including electronic data forensic investigation solutions and services that enable the preservation, analysis, processing, and production of electronically stored information in connection with fraud and corporate information leakage; and consulting and corporate risk audit, forensic tools, and forensic training services. It serves enterprises, government agencies, law firms and other organizations. The company was formerly known as UBIC, Inc. and changed its name to FRONTEO, Inc. in July 2016. FRONTEO, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, and enhance business results through industry-specific solutions; and serves clients in communications, electronics, high technology, media, and entertainment industries. The companyÂ’s Financial Services segment offers services that help clients enhance cost efficiency, grow their customer base, manage risk, and transform their operations; and serves clients in banking, capital markets, and insurance industries. Its Health & Public Service segment provides research-based insights and offerings, including consulting services and digital solutions to help clients deliver social, economic, and health outcomes; and serves healthcare payers and providers, as well as government departments and agencies, public service organizations, educational institutions, and non-profit organizations. The companyÂ’s Products segment helps clients enhance their performance in distribution, sales, and marketing; in research and development, and manufacturing; and in business functions, such as finance, human resources, procurement, and supply chain. This segment serves clients in consumer goods, retail, and travel services industries; automotive, freight and logistics, industrial and electrical equipment, consumer durable and heavy equipment, and construction and infrastructure management companies; and pharmaceutical, medical technology, and biotechnology companies. The companyÂ’s Resources segment enables clients to develop and implement new business strategies, improve operations, manage complex change initiatives, and integrate digital technologies; and serves clients in chemicals, energy, forest products, metals and mining, and utilities and related industries. Accenture plc was founded in 1989 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.