Reviewing frontdoor inc. (FTDR)’s and Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)’s results

frontdoor inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) and Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) compete with each other in the Business Services sector. We will analyze and compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio frontdoor inc. 34 2.87 N/A 1.47 27.84 Global Payments Inc. 135 7.39 N/A 2.83 52.34

Table 1 highlights frontdoor inc. and Global Payments Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Global Payments Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than frontdoor inc. Business that presently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. frontdoor inc.’s presently lower price-to-earnings ratio means it is more affordable than Global Payments Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets frontdoor inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Global Payments Inc. 0.00% 12% 3.5%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of frontdoor inc. is 1 while its Current Ratio is 1. Meanwhile, Global Payments Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1 while its Quick Ratio is 1. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than .

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for frontdoor inc. and Global Payments Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score frontdoor inc. 0 1 4 2.80 Global Payments Inc. 1 2 7 2.70

frontdoor inc.’s average price target is $41.67, while its potential downside is -4.27%. Competitively the average price target of Global Payments Inc. is $147.88, which is potential -9.28% downside. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, frontdoor inc. is looking more favorable than Global Payments Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both frontdoor inc. and Global Payments Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 91.5% and 0% respectively. Insiders owned 0.1% of frontdoor inc. shares. Competitively, 0.6% are Global Payments Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) frontdoor inc. 4.99% 18.09% 45.63% 83.08% 0% 53.29% Global Payments Inc. 2.16% 7.17% 20.75% 32.14% 29% 43.72%

For the past year frontdoor inc. has stronger performance than Global Payments Inc.

Summary

Global Payments Inc. beats frontdoor inc. on 9 of the 11 factors.

frontdoor, inc. operates a home services platform that provides home service plans to homeowners in the United States. It provides services under the HSA, OneGuard, Landmark, and American Home Shield brand names. The company serves homeowners who require assistance with technical home repair issues by utilizing its network of pre-qualified professional contractor firms. The company was formerly known as AHS Holding Company, Inc. and changed its name to frontdoor, inc. in July 2018. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee. frontdoor, inc. is a subsidiary of ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc.