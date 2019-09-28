Reviewing frontdoor inc. (FTDR)’s and Acacia Research Corporation (NASDAQ:ACTG)’s results

Since frontdoor inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) and Acacia Research Corporation (NASDAQ:ACTG) are part of the Business Services industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio frontdoor inc. 51 1.90 84.53M 1.47 31.15 Acacia Research Corporation 3 0.00 43.38M -1.56 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of frontdoor inc. and Acacia Research Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 has frontdoor inc. and Acacia Research Corporation’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets frontdoor inc. 166,266,719.12% -107.8% 11.6% Acacia Research Corporation 1,568,329,718.00% -38.3% -33.9%

Liquidity

1 and 1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of frontdoor inc. Its rival Acacia Research Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 6.2 and 6.2 respectively. Acacia Research Corporation has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than frontdoor inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for frontdoor inc. and Acacia Research Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score frontdoor inc. 0 1 2 2.67 Acacia Research Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

$45 is frontdoor inc.’s average price target while its potential downside is -4.21%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

frontdoor inc. and Acacia Research Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 89.93% and 66%. Insiders owned 0.1% of frontdoor inc. shares. Competitively, 0.6% are Acacia Research Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) frontdoor inc. 2.86% 4.13% 28.89% 55.45% 0% 71.51% Acacia Research Corporation 0.36% -3.79% -11.71% -7.92% -24.59% -6.38%

For the past year frontdoor inc. has 71.51% stronger performance while Acacia Research Corporation has -6.38% weaker performance.

Summary

On 8 of the 12 factors frontdoor inc. beats Acacia Research Corporation.

frontdoor, inc. operates a home services platform that provides home service plans to homeowners in the United States. It provides services under the HSA, OneGuard, Landmark, and American Home Shield brand names. The company serves homeowners who require assistance with technical home repair issues by utilizing its network of pre-qualified professional contractor firms. The company was formerly known as AHS Holding Company, Inc. and changed its name to frontdoor, inc. in July 2018. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee. frontdoor, inc. is a subsidiary of ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc.