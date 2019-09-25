Reviewing Front Yard Residential Corporation (RESI)’s and American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)’s results

We will be contrasting the differences between Front Yard Residential Corporation (NYSE:RESI) and American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the REIT – Residential industry.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Front Yard Residential Corporation
|11
|3.01
|N/A
|-2.28
|0.00
|American Homes 4 Rent
|24
|6.91
|N/A
|0.11
|212.37
In table 1 we can see Front Yard Residential Corporation and American Homes 4 Rent’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Front Yard Residential Corporation (NYSE:RESI) and American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Front Yard Residential Corporation
|0.00%
|-24.2%
|-5.7%
|American Homes 4 Rent
|0.00%
|0.6%
|0.4%
Volatility and Risk
A 1.3 beta means Front Yard Residential Corporation’s volatility is 30.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. American Homes 4 Rent’s 37.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 0.63 beta.
Analyst Ratings
Front Yard Residential Corporation and American Homes 4 Rent Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Front Yard Residential Corporation
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|American Homes 4 Rent
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
Competitively the average target price of American Homes 4 Rent is $28, which is potential 9.55% upside.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Front Yard Residential Corporation and American Homes 4 Rent has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 77.8% and 91.6%. Insiders owned roughly 1.6% of Front Yard Residential Corporation’s shares. Comparatively, American Homes 4 Rent has 6.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Front Yard Residential Corporation
|-1.07%
|-1.72%
|20.95%
|12.88%
|27.9%
|37.57%
|American Homes 4 Rent
|-3.35%
|-0.86%
|1.38%
|10.55%
|10.3%
|21.96%
For the past year Front Yard Residential Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than American Homes 4 Rent.
Summary
American Homes 4 Rent beats on 7 of the 8 factors Front Yard Residential Corporation.
Front Yard is an industry leader in providing quality, affordable rental homes to America's families. Our homes offer exceptional value in a variety of suburban communities which have easy accessibility to metropolitan areas. Front Yard's tenants enjoy the space and comfort that is unique to single-family housing, at reasonable prices. Our mission is to provide our tenants with houses they are proud to call home. Additional information is available at www.frontyardresidential.com.
