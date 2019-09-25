Reviewing Front Yard Residential Corporation (RESI)’s and American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)’s results

We will be contrasting the differences between Front Yard Residential Corporation (NYSE:RESI) and American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the REIT – Residential industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Front Yard Residential Corporation 11 3.01 N/A -2.28 0.00 American Homes 4 Rent 24 6.91 N/A 0.11 212.37

In table 1 we can see Front Yard Residential Corporation and American Homes 4 Rent’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Front Yard Residential Corporation (NYSE:RESI) and American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Front Yard Residential Corporation 0.00% -24.2% -5.7% American Homes 4 Rent 0.00% 0.6% 0.4%

Volatility and Risk

A 1.3 beta means Front Yard Residential Corporation’s volatility is 30.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. American Homes 4 Rent’s 37.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 0.63 beta.

Analyst Ratings

Front Yard Residential Corporation and American Homes 4 Rent Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Front Yard Residential Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 American Homes 4 Rent 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the average target price of American Homes 4 Rent is $28, which is potential 9.55% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Front Yard Residential Corporation and American Homes 4 Rent has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 77.8% and 91.6%. Insiders owned roughly 1.6% of Front Yard Residential Corporation’s shares. Comparatively, American Homes 4 Rent has 6.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Front Yard Residential Corporation -1.07% -1.72% 20.95% 12.88% 27.9% 37.57% American Homes 4 Rent -3.35% -0.86% 1.38% 10.55% 10.3% 21.96%

For the past year Front Yard Residential Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than American Homes 4 Rent.

Summary

American Homes 4 Rent beats on 7 of the 8 factors Front Yard Residential Corporation.

Front Yard is an industry leader in providing quality, affordable rental homes to America's families. Our homes offer exceptional value in a variety of suburban communities which have easy accessibility to metropolitan areas. Front Yard's tenants enjoy the space and comfort that is unique to single-family housing, at reasonable prices. Our mission is to provide our tenants with houses they are proud to call home. Additional information is available at www.frontyardresidential.com.