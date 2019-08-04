Reviewing Freshpet Inc. (FRPT)’s and Its Peers results

We are contrasting Freshpet Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) and its rivals on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They are Food – Major Diversified companies, competing one another.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Freshpet Inc. has 98.54% of its shares held by institutional investors & an average of 49.15% institutional ownership for its rivals. 1.8% of Freshpet Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.06% of all Food – Major Diversified companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Freshpet Inc. and its competitors’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Freshpet Inc. 0.00% -4.50% -3.70% Industry Average 7.29% 10.19% 7.65%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares Freshpet Inc. and its competitors’ gross revenue, valuation and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Freshpet Inc. N/A 43 0.00 Industry Average 174.04M 2.39B 27.98

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for Freshpet Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Freshpet Inc. 0 3 0 2.00 Industry Average 1.50 4.50 1.17 2.56

$40.67 is the consensus price target of Freshpet Inc., with a potential downside of -8.95%. The rivals have a potential upside of 27.92%. Given Freshpet Inc.’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Freshpet Inc. is more favorable than its peers.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Freshpet Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Freshpet Inc. 2.22% 0.67% 3.06% 26.54% 57.87% 40.39% Industry Average 3.51% 6.60% 16.79% 25.91% 38.88% 48.39%

For the past year Freshpet Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its competitors.

Liquidity

Freshpet Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.1 and a Quick Ratio of 0.7. Competitively, Freshpet Inc.’s peers Current Ratio is 3.75 and has 2.81 Quick Ratio. Freshpet Inc.’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Freshpet Inc.

Risk & Volatility

Freshpet Inc. is 8.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 1.08. Competitively, Freshpet Inc.’s competitors’ beta is 0.84 which is 16.46% less volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

Freshpet Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 4 of the 4 factors Freshpet Inc.’s competitors beat Freshpet Inc.

Freshpet, Inc. manufactures and markets natural fresh, refrigerated meals, and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It sells its products under the Freshpet brand, as well as under the Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural. Freshpet, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Secaucus, New Jersey.