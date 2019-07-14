Reviewing Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FMS)’s and Its Rivals results

As Specialized Health Services company, Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) is competing with its competitors based on the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.9% of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.58% of all Specialized Health Services’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has 35.7% of its shares held by company insiders vs. an average of 13.80% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

On first table we have Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA 0.00% 17.80% 7.70% Industry Average 11.75% 47.16% 5.80%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are comparing Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and its competitors’ top-line revenue, valuation and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA N/A 38 11.04 Industry Average 129.61M 1.10B 27.52

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. With presently lower P/E ratio Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA is more affordable than its competitors.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA 0 1 0 2.00 Industry Average 1.00 2.00 2.67 2.47

With consensus target price of $40, Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a potential upside of 1.73%. The potential upside of the competitors is -4.64%. With higher possible upside potential for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA’s competitors, analysts think Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA is less favorable than its competitors.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA -3.63% -4.1% 4.41% -0.65% -22% 22.91% Industry Average 5.36% 12.81% 20.09% 49.74% 95.03% 28.49%

For the past year Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has weaker performance than Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA’s peers.

Liquidity

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a Current Ratio of 1.3 and a Quick Ratio of 1. Competitively, Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA’s competitors Current Ratio is 1.36 and has 1.21 Quick Ratio. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA.

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 1.4 shows that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA is 40.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA’s competitors’ beta is 1.16 which is 15.82% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA’s peers beat Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA on 7 of the 6 factors.