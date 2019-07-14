Reviewing Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FMS)’s and Its Rivals results

As Specialized Health Services company, Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) is competing with its competitors based on the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
1.9% of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.58% of all Specialized Health Services’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has 35.7% of its shares held by company insiders vs. an average of 13.80% insiders ownership for its competitors.
Profitability
On first table we have Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA
|0.00%
|17.80%
|7.70%
|Industry Average
|11.75%
|47.16%
|5.80%
Valuation & Earnings
In next table we are comparing Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and its competitors’ top-line revenue, valuation and net income.
|Net Income
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA
|N/A
|38
|11.04
|Industry Average
|129.61M
|1.10B
|27.52
Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. With presently lower P/E ratio Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA is more affordable than its competitors.
Analyst Ratings
Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and its competitors.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA
|0
|1
|0
|2.00
|Industry Average
|1.00
|2.00
|2.67
|2.47
With consensus target price of $40, Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a potential upside of 1.73%. The potential upside of the competitors is -4.64%. With higher possible upside potential for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA’s competitors, analysts think Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA is less favorable than its competitors.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and its competitors.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA
|-3.63%
|-4.1%
|4.41%
|-0.65%
|-22%
|22.91%
|Industry Average
|5.36%
|12.81%
|20.09%
|49.74%
|95.03%
|28.49%
For the past year Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has weaker performance than Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA’s peers.
Liquidity
Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a Current Ratio of 1.3 and a Quick Ratio of 1. Competitively, Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA’s competitors Current Ratio is 1.36 and has 1.21 Quick Ratio. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA.
Volatility and Risk
A beta of 1.4 shows that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA is 40.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA’s competitors’ beta is 1.16 which is 15.82% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.
Dividends
Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA does not pay a dividend.
Summary
Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA’s peers beat Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA on 7 of the 6 factors.
