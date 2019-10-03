Reviewing Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FMS)’s and AAC Holdings Inc. (NYSE:AAC)’s results

This is a contrast between Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) and AAC Holdings Inc. (NYSE:AAC) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Specialized Health Services and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA 34 2.69 417.77M 3.58 9.71 AAC Holdings Inc. 1 -0.02 14.34M -3.40 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and AAC Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and AAC Holdings Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA 1,233,087,367.18% 17.2% 7.2% AAC Holdings Inc. 2,111,618,318.36% -100.3% -17.6%

Risk and Volatility

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA is 44.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 1.44. In other hand, AAC Holdings Inc. has beta of 2.46 which is 146.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA’s Current Ratio is 1 while its Quick Ratio is 0.8. On the competitive side is, AAC Holdings Inc. which has a 0.2 Current Ratio and a 0.2 Quick Ratio. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to AAC Holdings Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and AAC Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 1.5% and 49.5% respectively. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA’s share held by insiders are 35.7%. Insiders Comparatively, held 13.3% of AAC Holdings Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA -9.62% -12.59% -16.58% -4.74% -30.25% 7.35% AAC Holdings Inc. -7.26% 9.22% -39.69% -57.26% -90.61% -29.79%

For the past year Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has 7.35% stronger performance while AAC Holdings Inc. has -29.79% weaker performance.

Summary

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA beats AAC Holdings Inc. on 9 of the 11 factors.

AAC Holdings, Inc. provides inpatient substance abuse treatment services for individuals with drug and alcohol addiction in the United States. Its therapy services include motivational interviewing, cognitive behavioral therapy, rational emotive behavior therapy, dialectical behavioral therapy, solution-focused therapy, eye movement desensitization and reprocessing, and systematic family intervention services. As of December 31, 2016, the company operated 12 residential substance abuse treatment facilities, 18 standalone outpatient centers, and 202 sober living beds. It also offers Internet marketing services to families and individuals, who are struggling with addiction and seeking treatment options through online directories of treatment providers, treatment provider reviews, forums, and professional communities; and online marketing solutions to other treatment providers, such as facility profiles, audience targeting, lead generation, and tools for digital reputation management. In addition, it performs drug testing and diagnostic laboratory services; and provides physician services to its clients. AAC Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Brentwood, Tennessee.