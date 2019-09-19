Reviewing Frequency Electronics Inc. (FEIM)’s and Westell Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:WSTL)’s results

As Communication Equipment businesses, Frequency Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:FEIM) and Westell Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:WSTL), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Frequency Electronics Inc. 12 1.99 N/A -0.28 0.00 Westell Technologies Inc. 2 0.56 N/A -0.72 0.00

Table 1 highlights Frequency Electronics Inc. and Westell Technologies Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Frequency Electronics Inc. 0.00% -35.6% -27.2% Westell Technologies Inc. 0.00% -23.5% -20.3%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 0.84 shows that Frequency Electronics Inc. is 16.00% less volatile than S&P 500. From a competition point of view, Westell Technologies Inc. has a 1.19 beta which is 19.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

Frequency Electronics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 11.4 and 4.3 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Westell Technologies Inc. are 6.2 and 4.8 respectively. Frequency Electronics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Westell Technologies Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Frequency Electronics Inc. and Westell Technologies Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 69.2% and 17.7% respectively. Insiders owned 5% of Frequency Electronics Inc. shares. Competitively, 2.7% are Westell Technologies Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Frequency Electronics Inc. -4.35% 2.46% -5.59% 2.44% 55.51% 10% Westell Technologies Inc. 0.56% 3.43% -15.42% -19.56% -33.21% -4.23%

For the past year Frequency Electronics Inc. had bullish trend while Westell Technologies Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Frequency Electronics Inc. beats Westell Technologies Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Frequency Electronics, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells precision time and frequency control products and components for microwave integrated circuit applications. It operates through two segments, FEI-NY and FEI-Zyfer. The FEI-NY segment offers precision time, frequency generation, and synchronization products and subsystems used in communication satellites, terrestrial cellular telephone, or other ground-based telecommunication stations; and other components and systems for the United States military. The FEI-Zyfer segment designs, develops, and manufactures products for precision time, and frequency generation and synchronization primarily incorporating global positioning system technologies into communications systems, computer networks, test equipment, and military command and control terminals for ground and satellite link applications. The companyÂ’s products are used in commercial, government satellite payload systems, secure communications, command, control, communication, computer, intelligence, security and reconnaissance, counter measures, and electronic warfare applications for the United States government on land, sea, and air-borne platforms. It markets its products directly and through independent sales representative organizations located in the United States, Europe, and Asia. Frequency Electronics, Inc. was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Mitchel Field, New York.

Westell Technologies, Inc., through its subsidiary, Westell, Inc., designs and distributes telecommunications products to telephone companies in the United States. The company operates through three segments: In-Building Wireless (IBW), Intelligent Site Management and Services (ISMS), and Communications Network Solutions (CNS). The IBW segment offers distributed antenna systems conditioners; repeaters; battery backup units; and system components and antennas, including couplers, duplexers, splitters, filters, and tappers for commercial and public safety in-building wireless systems. The ISMS segment provides a suite of remote units, which provide machine-to-machine communications that enable operators to remotely monitor, manage, and control site infrastructure and support systems. The CNS segment provides a range of outdoor network infrastructure, such as integrated cabinets, power distribution products, copper and fiber connectivity panels, T1 network interface units, and tower mounted amplifiers. The company serves wireless and wireline service providers, multiple systems operators, Internet service providers, systems integrators, neutral host operators, and distributors through field sales organization, distributors, and partners. Westell Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Aurora, Illinois.