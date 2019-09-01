Reviewing Frequency Electronics Inc. (FEIM)’s and Plantronics Inc. (NYSE:PLT)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation in Frequency Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:FEIM) and Plantronics Inc. (NYSE:PLT). The two are both Communication Equipment companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Frequency Electronics Inc. 12 2.08 N/A -0.28 0.00 Plantronics Inc. 43 0.65 N/A -3.47 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Frequency Electronics Inc. and Plantronics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Frequency Electronics Inc. and Plantronics Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Frequency Electronics Inc. 0.00% -35.6% -27.2% Plantronics Inc. 0.00% -20.6% -5%

Risk and Volatility

Frequency Electronics Inc. has a 0.84 beta, while its volatility is 16.00% which is less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Plantronics Inc. on the other hand, has 1.44 beta which makes it 44.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Frequency Electronics Inc. are 11.4 and 4.3. Competitively, Plantronics Inc. has 1.5 and 1.1 for Current and Quick Ratio. Frequency Electronics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Plantronics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Frequency Electronics Inc. and Plantronics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Frequency Electronics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Plantronics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Meanwhile, Plantronics Inc.’s average price target is $84, while its potential upside is 170.36%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 69.2% of Frequency Electronics Inc. shares and 99.1% of Plantronics Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 5% of Frequency Electronics Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 1.5% are Plantronics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Frequency Electronics Inc. -4.35% 2.46% -5.59% 2.44% 55.51% 10% Plantronics Inc. -2.02% 3.06% -24.88% 0.71% -44.18% 16.01%

For the past year Frequency Electronics Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Plantronics Inc.

Summary

Plantronics Inc. beats Frequency Electronics Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Frequency Electronics, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells precision time and frequency control products and components for microwave integrated circuit applications. It operates through two segments, FEI-NY and FEI-Zyfer. The FEI-NY segment offers precision time, frequency generation, and synchronization products and subsystems used in communication satellites, terrestrial cellular telephone, or other ground-based telecommunication stations; and other components and systems for the United States military. The FEI-Zyfer segment designs, develops, and manufactures products for precision time, and frequency generation and synchronization primarily incorporating global positioning system technologies into communications systems, computer networks, test equipment, and military command and control terminals for ground and satellite link applications. The companyÂ’s products are used in commercial, government satellite payload systems, secure communications, command, control, communication, computer, intelligence, security and reconnaissance, counter measures, and electronic warfare applications for the United States government on land, sea, and air-borne platforms. It markets its products directly and through independent sales representative organizations located in the United States, Europe, and Asia. Frequency Electronics, Inc. was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Mitchel Field, New York.

Plantronics, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets lightweight communications headsets, telephone headset systems, other communication endpoints, and accessories for the business and consumer markets under the Plantronics brand worldwide. The company also manufactures and markets specialty telephone products under the Clarity brand. Its primary products include corded and cordless communication headsets; audio processors; telephone systems; Bluetooth and corded products; personal computer and gaming headsets; and specialty products for hearing impaired individuals. The company designs its products for various markets and applications, such as offices and homes, contact centers, mobile phones and smartphones, tablets, computer and gaming, residential, and other specialty applications. Plantronics, Inc. sells its products through a network of distributors, retailers, wireless carriers, original equipment manufacturers, and telephony and other service providers. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Santa Cruz, California.