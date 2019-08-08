Reviewing Frequency Electronics Inc. (FEIM)’s and Network-1 Technologies Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP)’s results

Frequency Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:FEIM) and Network-1 Technologies Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP) compete against each other in the Communication Equipment sector. We will contrast them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Frequency Electronics Inc. 12 2.20 N/A -0.28 0.00 Network-1 Technologies Inc. 2 18.85 N/A -0.05 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Frequency Electronics Inc. and Network-1 Technologies Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Frequency Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:FEIM) and Network-1 Technologies Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Frequency Electronics Inc. 0.00% -35.6% -27.2% Network-1 Technologies Inc. 0.00% -1.9% -1.9%

Risk and Volatility

Frequency Electronics Inc.’s current beta is 0.84 and it happens to be 16.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Network-1 Technologies Inc. has a 0.58 beta and it is 42.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

11.4 and 4.3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Frequency Electronics Inc. Its rival Network-1 Technologies Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 49.1 and 49.1 respectively. Network-1 Technologies Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Frequency Electronics Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Frequency Electronics Inc. and Network-1 Technologies Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 69.2% and 13.7% respectively. Frequency Electronics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 5%. Insiders Competitively, held 17.3% of Network-1 Technologies Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Frequency Electronics Inc. -4.35% 2.46% -5.59% 2.44% 55.51% 10% Network-1 Technologies Inc. 2.51% 0% -0.81% -7.55% -14.04% 9.87%

For the past year Frequency Electronics Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Network-1 Technologies Inc.

Summary

Network-1 Technologies Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Frequency Electronics Inc.

Frequency Electronics, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells precision time and frequency control products and components for microwave integrated circuit applications. It operates through two segments, FEI-NY and FEI-Zyfer. The FEI-NY segment offers precision time, frequency generation, and synchronization products and subsystems used in communication satellites, terrestrial cellular telephone, or other ground-based telecommunication stations; and other components and systems for the United States military. The FEI-Zyfer segment designs, develops, and manufactures products for precision time, and frequency generation and synchronization primarily incorporating global positioning system technologies into communications systems, computer networks, test equipment, and military command and control terminals for ground and satellite link applications. The companyÂ’s products are used in commercial, government satellite payload systems, secure communications, command, control, communication, computer, intelligence, security and reconnaissance, counter measures, and electronic warfare applications for the United States government on land, sea, and air-borne platforms. It markets its products directly and through independent sales representative organizations located in the United States, Europe, and Asia. Frequency Electronics, Inc. was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Mitchel Field, New York.

Network-1 Technologies, Inc. develops, licenses, and protects intellectual property assets. The company owns 33 patents, including the remote power patent covering the delivery of power over Ethernet cables for the purpose of remotely powering network devices, such as wireless access ports, IP phones, and network based cameras; and the Mirror Worlds patent portfolio relating to foundational technologies that enable unified search and indexing, displaying, and archiving of documents in a computer system. Its patents also comprise the Cox patent portfolio relating to enabling technology for identifying media content on the Internet; and the quality of service (QoS) patents covering systems and methods for the transmission of audio, video, and data in order to achieve high QoS over computer and telephony networks. The company was formerly known as Network-1 Security Solutions, Inc. and changed its name to Network-1 Technologies, Inc. in October 2013 to reflect the nature of its business. Network-1 Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in New York, New York.