Reviewing Frequency Electronics Inc. (FEIM)’s and Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL)’s results

Frequency Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:FEIM) and Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) compete with each other in the Communication Equipment sector. We will analyze and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Frequency Electronics Inc. 11 0.00 5.65M -0.28 0.00 Comtech Telecommunications Corp. 29 1.33 23.62M 0.62 48.08

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Frequency Electronics Inc. 50,088,652.48% -35.6% -27.2% Comtech Telecommunications Corp. 81,420,199.93% 5.1% 3%

Risk & Volatility

A 0.84 beta indicates that Frequency Electronics Inc. is 16.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Comtech Telecommunications Corp. has beta of 1.46 which is 46.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

11.4 and 4.3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Frequency Electronics Inc. Its rival Comtech Telecommunications Corp.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.8 and 1.3 respectively. Frequency Electronics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Comtech Telecommunications Corp.

Analyst Recommendations

Frequency Electronics Inc. and Comtech Telecommunications Corp. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Frequency Electronics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Comtech Telecommunications Corp. 0 1 0 2.00

Meanwhile, Comtech Telecommunications Corp.’s consensus target price is $36, while its potential upside is 15.72%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Frequency Electronics Inc. and Comtech Telecommunications Corp. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 69.2% and 88%. Insiders owned 5% of Frequency Electronics Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.4% of Comtech Telecommunications Corp.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Frequency Electronics Inc. -4.35% 2.46% -5.59% 2.44% 55.51% 10% Comtech Telecommunications Corp. 5.01% 4.24% 27.73% 19.18% -9.9% 22.27%

For the past year Frequency Electronics Inc. has weaker performance than Comtech Telecommunications Corp.

Summary

On 11 of the 12 factors Comtech Telecommunications Corp. beats Frequency Electronics Inc.

Frequency Electronics, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells precision time and frequency control products and components for microwave integrated circuit applications. It operates through two segments, FEI-NY and FEI-Zyfer. The FEI-NY segment offers precision time, frequency generation, and synchronization products and subsystems used in communication satellites, terrestrial cellular telephone, or other ground-based telecommunication stations; and other components and systems for the United States military. The FEI-Zyfer segment designs, develops, and manufactures products for precision time, and frequency generation and synchronization primarily incorporating global positioning system technologies into communications systems, computer networks, test equipment, and military command and control terminals for ground and satellite link applications. The companyÂ’s products are used in commercial, government satellite payload systems, secure communications, command, control, communication, computer, intelligence, security and reconnaissance, counter measures, and electronic warfare applications for the United States government on land, sea, and air-borne platforms. It markets its products directly and through independent sales representative organizations located in the United States, Europe, and Asia. Frequency Electronics, Inc. was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Mitchel Field, New York.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions. The companyÂ’s Commercial Solutions segment provides ground-based equipment, such as single channel per carrier modems and solid state amplifiers that facilitate the transmission of voice, video, and data, as well as offers traveling wave tube amplifiers comprising high power narrow-band amplifiers that are used to amplify signals from satellite earth stations; and safety and security technology solutions that enable 911 c. This segment also offers enterprise application technologies, including location-based technology, such as Trusted Location, a software-based scoring system that allows providers to determine mobile location and identify fraudulent behavior and other security risks; Look4, an application that enables customers to build their own applications; Indoor Location, a solution that enables the determination of a cell phone userÂ’s geospatial position; text messaging platforms that are used by wireless carriers to provide short-messaging services and to communicate with 911 public safety answering points; and VirtuMedix, a digital health platform that enables virtual healthcare. The companyÂ’s Government Solutions segment provides command and control technologies, including tactical communications, managed networks, logistics, and end-to-end integration; cyber security training and computer network operations; and satellite-based mobile communications and tracking systems. This segment also offers over-the-horizon microwave systems, such as equipment and systems that transmit digitized voice, video, and data; and solid state high power broadband amplifiers designed for radar, electronic warfare, jamming, medical, and aviation applications. The company serves commercial and government customers worldwide. Comtech Telecommunications Corp. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Melville, New York.