Reviewing Frequency Electronics Inc. (FEIM)’s and ClearOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRO)’s results

As Communication Equipment companies, Frequency Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:FEIM) and ClearOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRO) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Frequency Electronics Inc. 12 2.01 N/A -0.28 0.00 ClearOne Inc. 2 1.44 N/A -1.86 0.00

In table 1 we can see Frequency Electronics Inc. and ClearOne Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Frequency Electronics Inc. 0.00% -35.6% -27.2% ClearOne Inc. 0.00% -34.1% -30%

Risk and Volatility

A 0.84 beta indicates that Frequency Electronics Inc. is 16.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, ClearOne Inc. is 1.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.01 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Frequency Electronics Inc. are 11.4 and 4.3. Competitively, ClearOne Inc. has 5.6 and 3.1 for Current and Quick Ratio. Frequency Electronics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than ClearOne Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 69.2% of Frequency Electronics Inc. shares and 5.3% of ClearOne Inc. shares. About 5% of Frequency Electronics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, ClearOne Inc. has 49.3% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Frequency Electronics Inc. -4.35% 2.46% -5.59% 2.44% 55.51% 10% ClearOne Inc. 6.93% -3.14% 1.86% 7.46% -37.39% 72.8%

For the past year Frequency Electronics Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than ClearOne Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Frequency Electronics Inc. beats ClearOne Inc.

Frequency Electronics, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells precision time and frequency control products and components for microwave integrated circuit applications. It operates through two segments, FEI-NY and FEI-Zyfer. The FEI-NY segment offers precision time, frequency generation, and synchronization products and subsystems used in communication satellites, terrestrial cellular telephone, or other ground-based telecommunication stations; and other components and systems for the United States military. The FEI-Zyfer segment designs, develops, and manufactures products for precision time, and frequency generation and synchronization primarily incorporating global positioning system technologies into communications systems, computer networks, test equipment, and military command and control terminals for ground and satellite link applications. The companyÂ’s products are used in commercial, government satellite payload systems, secure communications, command, control, communication, computer, intelligence, security and reconnaissance, counter measures, and electronic warfare applications for the United States government on land, sea, and air-borne platforms. It markets its products directly and through independent sales representative organizations located in the United States, Europe, and Asia. Frequency Electronics, Inc. was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Mitchel Field, New York.

ClearOne, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells conferencing, collaboration, streaming, and digital signage solutions for audio/voice and visual communications in the United States and internationally. The company offers various professional audio communication products, including professional conferencing and sound-reinforcement products for use in enterprise, healthcare, education and distance learning, government, legal, and finance organizations; mid-tier premium conferencing products for smaller rooms, and small and medium businesses, which interface with video and Web conferencing systems; and professional microphones for use in various applications. It also provides unified communications audio end points comprising traditional tabletop conferencing phones used in conference rooms and offices; and personal conferencing products that could be used with PCs, laptops, tablets, smartphones, and other portable devices. The company's audio communication products and unified communications audio end points enhance communication during a conference call by eliminating echo and background noise. In addition, it offers visual communication products, such as video conferencing products; streaming products, which deliver the Internet protocol (IP) A/V experience by streaming time sensitive high definition audio and video and control over TCP/IP networks; and digital signage systems. The company sells its commercial products to a network of independent audiovisual, information technology, and telecommunications distributors, as well as independent systems integrators, dealers, value-added resellers, and end-users. ClearOne, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.