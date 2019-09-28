Reviewing Frequency Electronics Inc. (FEIM)’s and B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:BOSC)’s results

Frequency Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:FEIM) and B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:BOSC), both competing one another are Communication Equipment companies. We will contrast their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Frequency Electronics Inc. 11 0.00 5.66M -0.28 0.00 B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. 3 0.00 3.23M 0.26 10.91

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Frequency Electronics Inc. and B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Frequency Electronics Inc. 50,535,714.29% -35.6% -27.2% B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. 117,514,370.95% 8.1% 4.5%

Volatility and Risk

A 0.84 beta means Frequency Electronics Inc.’s volatility is 16.00% less than S&P 500’s volatility. B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd.’s 14.00% less volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 0.86 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Frequency Electronics Inc. is 4.3 while its Current Ratio is 11.4. Meanwhile, B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. has a Current Ratio of 2.1 while its Quick Ratio is 1.6. Frequency Electronics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Frequency Electronics Inc. and B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 69.2% and 4.2% respectively. Frequency Electronics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 5%. Competitively, 24.2% are B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Frequency Electronics Inc. -4.35% 2.46% -5.59% 2.44% 55.51% 10% B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. 4.73% 2.31% 10.77% 17.07% 15.66% 32.72%

For the past year Frequency Electronics Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd.

Summary

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. beats on 7 of the 10 factors Frequency Electronics Inc.

Frequency Electronics, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells precision time and frequency control products and components for microwave integrated circuit applications. It operates through two segments, FEI-NY and FEI-Zyfer. The FEI-NY segment offers precision time, frequency generation, and synchronization products and subsystems used in communication satellites, terrestrial cellular telephone, or other ground-based telecommunication stations; and other components and systems for the United States military. The FEI-Zyfer segment designs, develops, and manufactures products for precision time, and frequency generation and synchronization primarily incorporating global positioning system technologies into communications systems, computer networks, test equipment, and military command and control terminals for ground and satellite link applications. The companyÂ’s products are used in commercial, government satellite payload systems, secure communications, command, control, communication, computer, intelligence, security and reconnaissance, counter measures, and electronic warfare applications for the United States government on land, sea, and air-borne platforms. It markets its products directly and through independent sales representative organizations located in the United States, Europe, and Asia. Frequency Electronics, Inc. was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Mitchel Field, New York.

B.O.S Better Online Solutions Ltd. provides radio frequency identification (RFID), mobile, and supply chain solutions in Israel and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Supply Chain Solutions; and (RFID) and Mobile Solutions. The Supply Chain Solutions division offers electronic components, telecommunications equipment, and components consolidation services to aerospace, defense, medical, and telecommunications industries, as well as for enterprise customers. This division also provides inventory and quality control management of components entering production lines; and inventory management services for ongoing projects. The RFID and Mobile Solutions division offers hardware products, such as thermal and barcode printers; RFID and barcode scanners and readers; wireless, mobile, and forklift terminals; wireless infrastructure; active and passive RFID tags; ribbons, labels, and tags; and RFID system for libraries. It also develops LIVESTOCK, a software application that enables livestock operators to manage, track, support, and plan day-to-day tasks; CarID, a solution to identify and track vehicles for transportation-related settings; Warehouse Management System, a data collection solution for logistics management in stores and warehouses; and Mfgr., a production line tracking solution for manufacturing companies. In addition, this division provides site surveys, business requirements analysis, system design and configuration, implementation, testing, deployment, and workforce training services; maintenance and repair services for data collection equipment, as well as warehouse and on-site service plans; on-site inventory count services in various fields; and asset tagging and counting services for corporate and governmental entities. The company markets its products through direct sales and sales agents, as well as through distributors. B.O.S Better Online Solutions Ltd. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Rishon LeZion, Israel.