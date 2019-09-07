Reviewing Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (FCX)’s and Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO)’s results

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) and Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO) compete against each other in the Copper sector. We will compare them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Freeport-McMoRan Inc. 11 0.83 N/A 1.70 6.49 Southern Copper Corporation 36 3.51 N/A 1.92 18.64

In table 1 we can see Freeport-McMoRan Inc. and Southern Copper Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Southern Copper Corporation has higher revenue and earnings than Freeport-McMoRan Inc. The business with a lower P/E ratio is currently more affordable of the two stocks. Freeport-McMoRan Inc.’s current P/E ratio is lower than that of Southern Copper Corporation, which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 has Freeport-McMoRan Inc. and Southern Copper Corporation’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Freeport-McMoRan Inc. 0.00% 26.6% 6.6% Southern Copper Corporation 0.00% 21.9% 9.7%

Risk & Volatility

Freeport-McMoRan Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 133.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 2.33 beta. Southern Copper Corporation on the other hand, has 0.89 beta which makes it 11.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Freeport-McMoRan Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.8 while its Quick Ratio is 1.4. On the competitive side is, Southern Copper Corporation which has a 2.2 Current Ratio and a 1.5 Quick Ratio. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Southern Copper Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. and Southern Copper Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Freeport-McMoRan Inc. 1 0 1 2.50 Southern Copper Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 48.62% upside potential and an average price target of $14.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 75.6% of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 7.6% of Southern Copper Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 0.3% of Freeport-McMoRan Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, Southern Copper Corporation has 0.5% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Freeport-McMoRan Inc. -7.37% -3.41% -5.55% -1.86% -31.22% 7.27% Southern Copper Corporation -4.97% -7.01% -2.48% 7.62% -24.53% 17.9%

For the past year Freeport-McMoRan Inc. was less bullish than Southern Copper Corporation.

Summary

On 9 of the 11 factors Southern Copper Corporation beats Freeport-McMoRan Inc.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. engages in the mining of mineral properties in the United States, Indonesia, Peru, and Chile. It primarily explores for copper concentrate, copper cathode, copper rod, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. The companyÂ’s portfolio of assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde and El Abra mines in South America. It also operates a portfolio of oil and gas assets comprising oil and natural gas production onshore in South Louisiana; and on the GOM Shelf and oil production offshore California, as well as natural gas production from the Madden area in central Wyoming. As of December 31, 2016, the companyÂ’s estimated consolidated recoverable proven and probable mineral reserves totaled 86.8 billion pounds of copper, 26.1 million ounces of gold, and 2.95 billion pounds of molybdenum, as well as estimated proved developed oil and natural gas reserves totaled 18 million barrels of oil equivalents. The company was formerly known as Freeport-McMoRan Copper & Gold Inc. and changed its name to Freeport-McMoRan Inc. in July 2014. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.