Reviewing Fred’s Inc. (FRED)’s and Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG)’s results

This is a contrast between Fred’s Inc. (NASDAQ:FRED) and Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Discount Variety Stores and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fred’s Inc. 1 0.01 N/A -4.00 0.00 Dollar General Corporation 126 1.32 N/A 6.06 22.13

Table 1 demonstrates Fred’s Inc. and Dollar General Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Fred’s Inc. and Dollar General Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fred’s Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Dollar General Corporation 0.00% 25% 10.6%

Volatility & Risk

Fred’s Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 92.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.92 beta. Dollar General Corporation’s 0.66 beta is the reason why it is 34.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Fred’s Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.1 while its Quick Ratio is 0.3. On the competitive side is, Dollar General Corporation which has a 1.2 Current Ratio and a 0.1 Quick Ratio. Dollar General Corporation is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Fred’s Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Fred’s Inc. and Dollar General Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Fred’s Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Dollar General Corporation 0 2 13 2.87

On the other hand, Dollar General Corporation’s potential upside is 1.99% and its average target price is $136.47.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 68.8% of Fred’s Inc. shares and 0% of Dollar General Corporation shares. 1.2% are Fred’s Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.2% of Dollar General Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fred’s Inc. -10.94% -41.02% -75.7% -87.16% -83.95% -82% Dollar General Corporation -3.69% -1.36% 8.24% 16.26% 36.56% 24%

For the past year Fred’s Inc. has -82% weaker performance while Dollar General Corporation has 24% stronger performance.

Summary

On 9 of the 9 factors Dollar General Corporation beats Fred’s Inc.

Fred's, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, sells general merchandise through its retail discount stores and full service pharmacies. The company, through its stores, offers household cleaning supplies, health products, beauty and personal care products, disposable diapers, pet foods, paper products, various food and beverage products, and pharmaceuticals to low, middle, and fixed income families in small- to medium- sized towns. It also sells general merchandise to franchised Fred's stores. As of January 28, 2017, the company operated 628 retail stores, including 55 express stores and 3 specialty pharmacy-only locations; 362 pharmacies; 3 specialty pharmacy facilities; and 16 franchised stores in 15 states of the southeastern United States. Fred's, Inc. was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products comprising paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food products, such as cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; perishables consisting of milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine; snacks that comprise candies, cookies, crackers, salty snacks, and carbonated beverages; health and beauty products, such as over-the-counter medicines, as well as soap, body wash, shampoo, dental hygiene, and foot care products; pet products, which include pet supplies and pet food; and tobacco products. It also provides seasonal products, including decorations, toys, batteries, small electronics, greeting cards, stationery products, prepaid phones and accessories, gardening supplies, hardware products, and automotive and home office supplies; and home products consisting of kitchen supplies, cookware, small appliances, light bulbs, storage containers, frames, candles, craft supplies and kitchen products, beds, and bath soft goods. In addition, the company offers apparel for infants, toddlers, girls, boys, women, and men, as well as socks, underwear, disposable diapers, shoes, and accessories. As of August 19, 2017, it operated 14,000 stores located in 44 states. The company was formerly known as J.L. Turner & Son, Inc. and changed its name to Dollar General Corporation in 1968. Dollar General Corporation was founded in 1939 and is based in Goodlettsville, Tennessee.