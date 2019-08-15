Reviewing Frank’s International N.V. (FI)’s and Its Competitors results

As Oil & Gas Pipelines company, Frank’s International N.V. (NYSE:FI) is competing with its competitors based on the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Frank’s International N.V. has 43.3% of its shares owned by institutional investors versus an average of 56.40% institutional ownership for its competitors. 5.3% of Frank’s International N.V. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.16% of all Oil & Gas Pipelines companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Frank’s International N.V. and its rivals’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Frank’s International N.V. 0.00% -7.40% -6.50% Industry Average 27.02% 28.36% 9.27%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares Frank’s International N.V. and its rivals’ top-line revenue, net profit and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Frank’s International N.V. N/A 6 0.00 Industry Average 553.35M 2.05B 17.96

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for Frank’s International N.V. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Frank’s International N.V. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.40 2.18 2.12 2.31

As a group, Oil & Gas Pipelines companies have a potential upside of 20.46%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Frank’s International N.V. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Frank’s International N.V. -2.23% 3.83% -0.52% -3.06% -31.08% 9.2% Industry Average 2.27% 5.05% 5.45% 13.99% 11.52% 19.39%

For the past year Frank’s International N.V. has weaker performance than Frank’s International N.V.’s rivals.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Frank’s International N.V. are 3.9 and 3.3. Competitively, Frank’s International N.V.’s competitors have 1.10 and 1.02 for Current and Quick Ratio. Frank’s International N.V. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Frank’s International N.V.’s rivals.

Risk & Volatility

Frank’s International N.V. has a beta of 1.4 and its 40.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Frank’s International N.V.’s competitors have beta of 1.17 which is 16.65% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Frank’s International N.V. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 3 of the 4 factors Frank’s International N.V.’s rivals beat Frank’s International N.V.

FrankÂ’s International N.V. provides various engineered tubular services for the oil and gas exploration and production companies in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: International Services, U.S. Services, Tubular Sales, and Blackhawk. Its tubular services include the handling and installation of multiple joints of pipe to establish a cased wellbore; and the installation of smaller diameter pipe inside a cased wellbore to provide a conduit for produced oil and gas to reach the surface. The company also designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes outside diameter (OD) pipes, connectors, and casing attachments; and provides specialized fabrication and welding services in support of deep water projects, including drilling and production risers, flowlines and pipeline end terminations, and long length tubulars for use as caissons or pilings. In addition, it distributes OD pipes manufactured by third parties; and offers well construction and well intervention rental equipment, services, and products. FrankÂ’s International N.V. was founded in 1938 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.