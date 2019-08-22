Reviewing Frank’s International N.V. (FI)’s and Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)’s results

Both Frank’s International N.V. (NYSE:FI) and Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) are each other’s competitor in the Oil & Gas Pipelines industry. Thus the contrast of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Frank’s International N.V. 6 1.89 N/A -0.34 0.00 Enbridge Inc. 36 0.00 N/A 1.61 20.78

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Frank’s International N.V. and Enbridge Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Frank’s International N.V. and Enbridge Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Frank’s International N.V. 0.00% -7.4% -6.5% Enbridge Inc. 0.00% 6.8% 2.4%

Volatility and Risk

Frank’s International N.V. has a 1.4 beta, while its volatility is 40.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Enbridge Inc.’s 41.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 0.59 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Frank’s International N.V. are 3.9 and 3.3. Competitively, Enbridge Inc. has 0.6 and 0.6 for Current and Quick Ratio. Frank’s International N.V.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Enbridge Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Frank’s International N.V. and Enbridge Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 43.3% and 70.5%. Frank’s International N.V.’s share held by insiders are 5.3%. On the other hand, insiders held about 9.2% of Enbridge Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Frank’s International N.V. -2.23% 3.83% -0.52% -3.06% -31.08% 9.2% Enbridge Inc. -4.57% -7.69% -9.34% -8.62% -5.44% 7.43%

For the past year Frank’s International N.V. has stronger performance than Enbridge Inc.

Summary

Enbridge Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Frank’s International N.V.

FrankÂ’s International N.V. provides various engineered tubular services for the oil and gas exploration and production companies in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: International Services, U.S. Services, Tubular Sales, and Blackhawk. Its tubular services include the handling and installation of multiple joints of pipe to establish a cased wellbore; and the installation of smaller diameter pipe inside a cased wellbore to provide a conduit for produced oil and gas to reach the surface. The company also designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes outside diameter (OD) pipes, connectors, and casing attachments; and provides specialized fabrication and welding services in support of deep water projects, including drilling and production risers, flowlines and pipeline end terminations, and long length tubulars for use as caissons or pilings. In addition, it distributes OD pipes manufactured by third parties; and offers well construction and well intervention rental equipment, services, and products. FrankÂ’s International N.V. was founded in 1938 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

Enbridge Inc. engages in energy transportation activities in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Distribution, Gas Pipelines and Processing, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals. The Gas Distribution segment operates as a natural gas utility that serves residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Central and Eastern Ontario, and Northern New York State, as well as in Quebec and New Brunswick. The Gas Pipelines and Processing segment holds interests in natural gas pipelines, and gathering and processing facilities, including the Alliance pipeline and the Vector pipeline, as well as transmission and gathering pipelines in the Gulf of Mexico; and the Aux Sable, a natural gas fractionation and extraction facility. The Green Power and Transmission segment engages in the renewable energy projects, such as wind, solar, and geothermal projects with a generating capacity of approximately 1,900 megawatts; and operates waste heat recovery facilities. The Energy Services segment provides energy supply and marketing services to refiners, producers, and other customers; crude oil and NGL marketing services; physical barrel marketing services; and natural gas marketing services. This segment also provides natural gas supply, transportation, balancing, and storage services for third parties. The company was formerly known as IPL Energy Inc. and changed its name to Enbridge Inc. in October 1998. Enbridge Inc. was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.