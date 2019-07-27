Reviewing Frank’s International N.V. (FI)’s and American Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:AMID)’s results

As Oil & Gas Pipelines companies, Frank’s International N.V. (NYSE:FI) and American Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:AMID) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Frank’s International N.V. 6 2.34 N/A -0.34 0.00 American Midstream Partners LP 5 0.00 N/A -0.91 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Frank’s International N.V. 0.00% -7.4% -6.5% American Midstream Partners LP 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility and Risk

Frank’s International N.V. is 57.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.57 beta. American Midstream Partners LP’s 1.59 beta is the reason why it is 59.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Frank’s International N.V.’s Current Ratio is 3.9 while its Quick Ratio is 3.3. On the competitive side is, American Midstream Partners LP which has a 0.2 Current Ratio and a 0.2 Quick Ratio. Frank’s International N.V. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to American Midstream Partners LP.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Frank’s International N.V. and American Midstream Partners LP has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 44.7% and 58.2%. Insiders owned 5.4% of Frank’s International N.V. shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 1.7% of American Midstream Partners LP shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Frank’s International N.V. 7.37% -3.01% -2.86% -20.83% -15.82% 17.24% American Midstream Partners LP 0% 0.39% 28.71% -6.14% -52.73% 71.62%

For the past year Frank’s International N.V.’s stock price has smaller growth than American Midstream Partners LP.

Summary

FrankÂ’s International N.V. provides various engineered tubular services for the oil and gas exploration and production companies in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: International Services, U.S. Services, Tubular Sales, and Blackhawk. Its tubular services include the handling and installation of multiple joints of pipe to establish a cased wellbore; and the installation of smaller diameter pipe inside a cased wellbore to provide a conduit for produced oil and gas to reach the surface. The company also designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes outside diameter (OD) pipes, connectors, and casing attachments; and provides specialized fabrication and welding services in support of deep water projects, including drilling and production risers, flowlines and pipeline end terminations, and long length tubulars for use as caissons or pilings. In addition, it distributes OD pipes manufactured by third parties; and offers well construction and well intervention rental equipment, services, and products. FrankÂ’s International N.V. was founded in 1938 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.