Reviewing Franklin Street Properties Corp. (FSP)’s and Its Competitors results

Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) is a company in the REIT – Office industry and that’s how we compare it to its competitors. The contrasting will be based on the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

83.8% of Franklin Street Properties Corp.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.72% of all REIT – Office’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.64% of Franklin Street Properties Corp. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.00% of all REIT – Office companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Franklin Street Properties Corp. and its competitors’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Franklin Street Properties Corp. 0.00% 1.20% 0.50% Industry Average 6.90% 7.16% 2.59%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are contrasting Franklin Street Properties Corp. and its competitors’ net income, top-line revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Franklin Street Properties Corp. N/A 8 83.09 Industry Average 49.83M 722.33M 101.73

Franklin Street Properties Corp. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. With presently lower P/E ratio Franklin Street Properties Corp. is more affordable than its rivals.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for Franklin Street Properties Corp. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Franklin Street Properties Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.42 1.33 2.50

As a group, REIT – Office companies have a potential upside of 32.98%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Franklin Street Properties Corp. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Franklin Street Properties Corp. 4.54% 8.48% 2.54% 9.81% -4.62% 29.37% Industry Average 2.39% 4.28% 3.13% 8.08% 14.45% 17.96%

For the past year Franklin Street Properties Corp. was more bullish than its rivals.

Risk and Volatility

Franklin Street Properties Corp. is 16.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 1.16. Competitively, Franklin Street Properties Corp.’s competitors are 19.21% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.81 beta.

Dividends

Franklin Street Properties Corp. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 6 of the 6 factors Franklin Street Properties Corp.’s competitors beat Franklin Street Properties Corp.