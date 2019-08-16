Reviewing Franklin Resources Inc. (BEN)’s and The Cushing Energy Income Fund (NYSE:SRF)’s results

Both Franklin Resources Inc. (NYSE:BEN) and The Cushing Energy Income Fund (NYSE:SRF) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the contrast of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Franklin Resources Inc.
|33
|2.37
|N/A
|2.78
|11.75
|The Cushing Energy Income Fund
|7
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Franklin Resources Inc. and The Cushing Energy Income Fund.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Franklin Resources Inc.
|0.00%
|15.6%
|10.6%
|The Cushing Energy Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Ratings
The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Franklin Resources Inc. and The Cushing Energy Income Fund.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Franklin Resources Inc.
|1
|2
|0
|2.67
|The Cushing Energy Income Fund
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
The consensus target price of Franklin Resources Inc. is $31.75, with potential upside of 15.33%.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
The shares of both Franklin Resources Inc. and The Cushing Energy Income Fund are owned by institutional investors at 51.1% and 27.9% respectively. Franklin Resources Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.1%. On the other hand, insiders held about 14.9% of The Cushing Energy Income Fund’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Franklin Resources Inc.
|-6.9%
|-6.77%
|-4.14%
|12.17%
|-4.9%
|10.01%
|The Cushing Energy Income Fund
|-1.81%
|-5.87%
|-13.85%
|-11.52%
|-30.15%
|2.88%
For the past year Franklin Resources Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than The Cushing Energy Income Fund.
Summary
On 8 of the 8 factors Franklin Resources Inc. beats The Cushing Energy Income Fund.
Franklin Resources, Inc. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries. The firm invests in the public equity, fixed income, and alternative markets. Franklin Resources, Inc. was founded in 1947 and is based in San Mateo, California with an additional office in Hyderabad, India.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.