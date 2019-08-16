Reviewing Franklin Resources Inc. (BEN)’s and The Cushing Energy Income Fund (NYSE:SRF)’s results

Both Franklin Resources Inc. (NYSE:BEN) and The Cushing Energy Income Fund (NYSE:SRF) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the contrast of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Franklin Resources Inc. 33 2.37 N/A 2.78 11.75 The Cushing Energy Income Fund 7 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Franklin Resources Inc. and The Cushing Energy Income Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Franklin Resources Inc. 0.00% 15.6% 10.6% The Cushing Energy Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Franklin Resources Inc. and The Cushing Energy Income Fund.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Franklin Resources Inc. 1 2 0 2.67 The Cushing Energy Income Fund 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus target price of Franklin Resources Inc. is $31.75, with potential upside of 15.33%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Franklin Resources Inc. and The Cushing Energy Income Fund are owned by institutional investors at 51.1% and 27.9% respectively. Franklin Resources Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.1%. On the other hand, insiders held about 14.9% of The Cushing Energy Income Fund’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Franklin Resources Inc. -6.9% -6.77% -4.14% 12.17% -4.9% 10.01% The Cushing Energy Income Fund -1.81% -5.87% -13.85% -11.52% -30.15% 2.88%

For the past year Franklin Resources Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than The Cushing Energy Income Fund.

Summary

On 8 of the 8 factors Franklin Resources Inc. beats The Cushing Energy Income Fund.

Franklin Resources, Inc. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries. The firm invests in the public equity, fixed income, and alternative markets. Franklin Resources, Inc. was founded in 1947 and is based in San Mateo, California with an additional office in Hyderabad, India.