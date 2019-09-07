Reviewing Franklin Resources Inc. (BEN)’s and Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF)’s results

Franklin Resources Inc. (NYSE:BEN) and Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and compare their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Franklin Resources Inc. 33 2.25 N/A 2.78 11.75 Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund 14 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Franklin Resources Inc. and Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Franklin Resources Inc. and Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Franklin Resources Inc. 0.00% 15.6% 10.6% Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Franklin Resources Inc. and Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Franklin Resources Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund 0 0 0 0.00

Franklin Resources Inc.’s upside potential is 30.01% at a $35 consensus target price.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Franklin Resources Inc. and Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund are owned by institutional investors at 51.1% and 11.19% respectively. Insiders owned 0.1% of Franklin Resources Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.53% of Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Franklin Resources Inc. -6.9% -6.77% -4.14% 12.17% -4.9% 10.01% Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund 1.41% 3.38% 6.68% 11.74% 3.01% 28.88%

For the past year Franklin Resources Inc. was less bullish than Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund.

Summary

Franklin Resources Inc. beats Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund on 7 of the 8 factors.

Franklin Resources, Inc. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries. The firm invests in the public equity, fixed income, and alternative markets. Franklin Resources, Inc. was founded in 1947 and is based in San Mateo, California with an additional office in Hyderabad, India.