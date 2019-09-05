Reviewing Franklin Resources Inc. (BEN)’s and State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT)’s results

Both Franklin Resources Inc. (NYSE:BEN) and State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the compare of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Franklin Resources Inc. 33 2.33 N/A 2.78 11.75 State Street Corporation 61 1.68 N/A 5.89 9.86

Demonstrates Franklin Resources Inc. and State Street Corporation earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation. State Street Corporation appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Franklin Resources Inc. Currently more expensive of the two stocks is the business with a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Franklin Resources Inc. is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than State Street Corporation, indicating that it is currently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Franklin Resources Inc. and State Street Corporation’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Franklin Resources Inc. 0.00% 15.6% 10.6% State Street Corporation 0.00% 10.9% 0.9%

Risk and Volatility

Franklin Resources Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 18.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.18 beta. State Street Corporation’s 44.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.44 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

Franklin Resources Inc. and State Street Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Franklin Resources Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 State Street Corporation 1 3 2 2.33

The average price target of Franklin Resources Inc. is $35, with potential upside of 29.49%. State Street Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $61.83 average price target and a 17.84% potential upside. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Franklin Resources Inc. is looking more favorable than State Street Corporation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Franklin Resources Inc. and State Street Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 51.1% and 93.1%. 0.1% are Franklin Resources Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.6% of State Street Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Franklin Resources Inc. -6.9% -6.77% -4.14% 12.17% -4.9% 10.01% State Street Corporation -2.53% 2.47% -12.42% -18.21% -33.4% -7.9%

For the past year Franklin Resources Inc. has 10.01% stronger performance while State Street Corporation has -7.9% weaker performance.

Summary

Franklin Resources Inc. beats on 7 of the 11 factors State Street Corporation.

Franklin Resources, Inc. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries. The firm invests in the public equity, fixed income, and alternative markets. Franklin Resources, Inc. was founded in 1947 and is based in San Mateo, California with an additional office in Hyderabad, India.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product- and participant-level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; and performance, risk, and compliance analytics. It also provides investment management services, such as investment management, investment research, and investment advisory services to corporations, public funds, and other sophisticated investors, as well as offers active and passive asset management strategies across equity, fixed-income, and cash asset classes. The company offers its products and services to mutual funds, collective investment funds and other investment pools, corporate and public retirement plans, insurance companies, foundations, endowments, and investment managers. State Street Corporation was founded in 1792 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.