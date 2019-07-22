Reviewing Franklin Resources Inc. (BEN)’s and Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JSD)’s results

Franklin Resources Inc. (NYSE:BEN) and Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JSD) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will compare them and contrast their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Franklin Resources Inc. 33 3.04 N/A 2.78 12.01 Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund 16 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Franklin Resources Inc. and Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Franklin Resources Inc. and Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Franklin Resources Inc. 0.00% 15.6% 10.6% Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Franklin Resources Inc. and Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Franklin Resources Inc. 1 2 0 2.67 Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund 0 0 0 0.00

The downside potential is -10.59% for Franklin Resources Inc. with average target price of $31.75.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 51.5% of Franklin Resources Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 30.57% of Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 21.3% of Franklin Resources Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 0.05% are Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Franklin Resources Inc. -1.56% -4.5% 5.44% 8% -1.07% 12.41% Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund -0.6% -0.54% 2.3% -0.22% -6.65% 10.15%

For the past year Franklin Resources Inc. was more bullish than Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund.

Summary

Franklin Resources Inc. beats Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund on 8 of the 8 factors.

Franklin Resources, Inc. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries. The firm invests in the public equity, fixed income, and alternative markets. Franklin Resources, Inc. was founded in 1947 and is based in San Mateo, California with an additional office in Hyderabad, India.