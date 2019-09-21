Reviewing Franklin Resources Inc. (BEN)’s and Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH)’s results

As Asset Management companies, Franklin Resources Inc. (NYSE:BEN) and Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Franklin Resources Inc. 32 2.53 N/A 2.78 11.75 Nuveen Global High Income Fund 15 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 highlights Franklin Resources Inc. and Nuveen Global High Income Fund’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Franklin Resources Inc. 0.00% 15.6% 10.6% Nuveen Global High Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Franklin Resources Inc. and Nuveen Global High Income Fund can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Franklin Resources Inc. 0 2 0 2.00 Nuveen Global High Income Fund 0 0 0 0.00

The average price target of Franklin Resources Inc. is $34, with potential upside of 15.88%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 51.1% of Franklin Resources Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 39.01% of Nuveen Global High Income Fund are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 0.1% of Franklin Resources Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Franklin Resources Inc. -6.9% -6.77% -4.14% 12.17% -4.9% 10.01% Nuveen Global High Income Fund 0.45% 0.52% -1.4% 5.79% 0% 13.7%

For the past year Franklin Resources Inc. has weaker performance than Nuveen Global High Income Fund

Summary

Franklin Resources Inc. beats Nuveen Global High Income Fund on 7 of the 8 factors.

Franklin Resources, Inc. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries. The firm invests in the public equity, fixed income, and alternative markets. Franklin Resources, Inc. was founded in 1947 and is based in San Mateo, California with an additional office in Hyderabad, India.