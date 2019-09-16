Reviewing Franklin Resources Inc. (BEN)’s and Mmtec Inc. (NASDAQ:MTC)’s results

Both Franklin Resources Inc. (NYSE:BEN) and Mmtec Inc. (NASDAQ:MTC) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the contrast of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Franklin Resources Inc. 33 2.58 N/A 2.78 11.75 Mmtec Inc. 7 2732.54 N/A -0.12 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Franklin Resources Inc. 0.00% 15.6% 10.6% Mmtec Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Franklin Resources Inc. and Mmtec Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Franklin Resources Inc. 0 2 0 2.00 Mmtec Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Franklin Resources Inc. has an average target price of $34, and a 13.67% upside potential.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 51.1% of Franklin Resources Inc. shares and 0% of Mmtec Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 0.1% of Franklin Resources Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, held 0.09% of Mmtec Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Franklin Resources Inc. -6.9% -6.77% -4.14% 12.17% -4.9% 10.01% Mmtec Inc. -23.79% -39.39% 196.04% 74.4% 0% 94.37%

For the past year Franklin Resources Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Mmtec Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Franklin Resources Inc. beats Mmtec Inc.

Franklin Resources, Inc. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries. The firm invests in the public equity, fixed income, and alternative markets. Franklin Resources, Inc. was founded in 1947 and is based in San Mateo, California with an additional office in Hyderabad, India.