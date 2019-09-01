Reviewing Franklin Resources Inc. (BEN)’s and Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:INF)’s results

Both Franklin Resources Inc. (NYSE:BEN) and Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:INF) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Franklin Resources Inc. 33 2.23 N/A 2.78 11.75 Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. 13 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Franklin Resources Inc. 0.00% 15.6% 10.6% Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Franklin Resources Inc. and Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Franklin Resources Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus price target of Franklin Resources Inc. is $35, with potential upside of 33.18%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 51.1% of Franklin Resources Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 32.31% of Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Franklin Resources Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.1%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Franklin Resources Inc. -6.9% -6.77% -4.14% 12.17% -4.9% 10.01% Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. -1.5% 2.91% 4.39% 12.51% 4.22% 29.22%

For the past year Franklin Resources Inc. has weaker performance than Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc.

Summary

Franklin Resources Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc.

Franklin Resources, Inc. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries. The firm invests in the public equity, fixed income, and alternative markets. Franklin Resources, Inc. was founded in 1947 and is based in San Mateo, California with an additional office in Hyderabad, India.