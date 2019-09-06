Reviewing Franklin Resources Inc. (BEN)’s and Ares Management Corporation (NYSE:ARES)’s results

Franklin Resources Inc. (NYSE:BEN) and Ares Management Corporation (NYSE:ARES) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Franklin Resources Inc. 33 2.25 N/A 2.78 11.75 Ares Management Corporation 26 4.97 N/A 0.27 108.33

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Franklin Resources Inc. and Ares Management Corporation. Ares Management Corporation appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Franklin Resources Inc. Presently more affordable of the two stocks is the company with a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Franklin Resources Inc. has been trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ares Management Corporation, which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Franklin Resources Inc. and Ares Management Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Franklin Resources Inc. 0.00% 15.6% 10.6% Ares Management Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk & Volatility

Franklin Resources Inc. has a 1.18 beta, while its volatility is 18.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Ares Management Corporation’s 41.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.41 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

Franklin Resources Inc. and Ares Management Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Franklin Resources Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Ares Management Corporation 0 1 2 2.67

Franklin Resources Inc.’s upside potential is 30.01% at a $35 average price target. Competitively Ares Management Corporation has an average price target of $31, with potential upside of 3.64%. The information presented earlier suggests that Franklin Resources Inc. looks more robust than Ares Management Corporation as far as analyst opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Franklin Resources Inc. and Ares Management Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 51.1% and 66.9%. About 0.1% of Franklin Resources Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 2.3% of Ares Management Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Franklin Resources Inc. -6.9% -6.77% -4.14% 12.17% -4.9% 10.01% Ares Management Corporation 0.72% 9.06% 18.42% 40.76% 39.62% 64.51%

For the past year Franklin Resources Inc. was less bullish than Ares Management Corporation.

Summary

Franklin Resources Inc. beats on 7 of the 11 factors Ares Management Corporation.

Franklin Resources, Inc. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries. The firm invests in the public equity, fixed income, and alternative markets. Franklin Resources, Inc. was founded in 1947 and is based in San Mateo, California with an additional office in Hyderabad, India.