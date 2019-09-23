Reviewing Franklin Resources Inc. (BEN)’s and Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. (NYSE:IAF)’s results

Franklin Resources Inc. (NYSE:BEN) and Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. (NYSE:IAF) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will contrast them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Franklin Resources Inc. 32 2.52 N/A 2.78 11.75 Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. 5 19.92 N/A 0.18 29.73

Demonstrates Franklin Resources Inc. and Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation. Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Franklin Resources Inc. The business that is currently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower P/E ratio. Franklin Resources Inc. has been trading at a lower P/E ratio than Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Franklin Resources Inc. 0.00% 15.6% 10.6% Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Franklin Resources Inc. and Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Franklin Resources Inc. 0 2 0 2.00 Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Franklin Resources Inc.’s consensus price target is $34, while its potential upside is 16.40%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 51.1% of Franklin Resources Inc. shares and 26.95% of Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. shares. About 0.1% of Franklin Resources Inc.’s share are owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Franklin Resources Inc. -6.9% -6.77% -4.14% 12.17% -4.9% 10.01% Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. -2.67% -0.73% 1.48% 4.19% -10.91% 15.16%

For the past year Franklin Resources Inc. was less bullish than Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc.

Summary

Franklin Resources Inc. beats on 7 of the 10 factors Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc.

Franklin Resources, Inc. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries. The firm invests in the public equity, fixed income, and alternative markets. Franklin Resources, Inc. was founded in 1947 and is based in San Mateo, California with an additional office in Hyderabad, India.