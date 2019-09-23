Reviewing Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (FTF)’s and Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:MTT)’s results

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:FTF) and Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:MTT), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Asset Management. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust 10 13.71 N/A -0.31 0.00 Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. 22 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Demonstrates Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust and Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:FTF) and Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:MTT)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust 0.00% 0% 0% Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 58.08% of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust shares and 10.65% of Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust -0.82% 0.31% -0.1% 2.23% -14.32% 6.76% Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. 0.64% 1.15% 1.66% 7.99% 4.17% 12.87%

For the past year Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust’s stock price has smaller growth than Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc.

Summary

Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. beats Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust on 3 of the 4 factors.