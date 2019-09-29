Reviewing Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (FTF)’s and Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation (NASDAQ:OCSI)’s results

Both Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:FTF) and Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation (NASDAQ:OCSI) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the compare of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust
|9
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.31
|0.00
|Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation
|8
|-3.70
|N/A
|0.36
|23.06
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust and Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust and Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Roughly 58.08% of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust shares are owned by institutional investors while 41.78% of Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation has 19.27% of it’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust
|-0.82%
|0.31%
|-0.1%
|2.23%
|-14.32%
|6.76%
|Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation
|0.12%
|-2.01%
|-4.17%
|-2.59%
|-1.66%
|6.84%
For the past year Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust has weaker performance than Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation
Summary
Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation beats on 3 of the 5 factors Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust.
