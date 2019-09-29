Reviewing Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (FTF)’s and Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation (NASDAQ:OCSI)’s results

Both Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:FTF) and Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation (NASDAQ:OCSI) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the compare of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust 9 0.00 N/A -0.31 0.00 Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation 8 -3.70 N/A 0.36 23.06

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust and Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust and Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust 0.00% 0% 0% Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 58.08% of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust shares are owned by institutional investors while 41.78% of Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation has 19.27% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust -0.82% 0.31% -0.1% 2.23% -14.32% 6.76% Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation 0.12% -2.01% -4.17% -2.59% -1.66% 6.84%

For the past year Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust has weaker performance than Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation

Summary

Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation beats on 3 of the 5 factors Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust.