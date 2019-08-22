Reviewing Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (FTF)’s and Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO)’s results

Since Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF) and Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO) are part of the Asset Management industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust 10 15.66 N/A -0.31 0.00 Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund 14 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

In table 1 we can see Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust and Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust 0.00% 0% 0% Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust and Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 58.08% and 39.77%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.07% of Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust -0.82% 0.31% -0.1% 2.23% -14.32% 6.76% Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund -1.02% -2.8% -1.17% -3.56% -14.58% 5.7%

For the past year Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust’s stock price has bigger growth than Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund.