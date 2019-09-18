Reviewing Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (FTF)’s and Harvest Capital Credit Corporation (NASDAQ:HCAP)’s results

We are contrasting Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:FTF) and Harvest Capital Credit Corporation (NASDAQ:HCAP) on their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust 10 13.59 N/A -0.31 0.00 Harvest Capital Credit Corporation 10 4.19 N/A 0.48 21.25

Table 1 highlights Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust and Harvest Capital Credit Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust and Harvest Capital Credit Corporation’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust 0.00% 0% 0% Harvest Capital Credit Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust and Harvest Capital Credit Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 58.08% and 10.68%. Competitively, 25.24% are Harvest Capital Credit Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust -0.82% 0.31% -0.1% 2.23% -14.32% 6.76% Harvest Capital Credit Corporation -0.41% -2.89% -2.81% -6.59% -7.27% 1.54%

For the past year Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust was more bullish than Harvest Capital Credit Corporation.

Summary

Harvest Capital Credit Corporation beats on 3 of the 5 factors Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust.