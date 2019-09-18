Reviewing Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (FTF)’s and Harvest Capital Credit Corporation (NASDAQ:HCAP)’s results

We are contrasting Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:FTF) and Harvest Capital Credit Corporation (NASDAQ:HCAP) on their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust
|10
|13.59
|N/A
|-0.31
|0.00
|Harvest Capital Credit Corporation
|10
|4.19
|N/A
|0.48
|21.25
Table 1 highlights Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust and Harvest Capital Credit Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust and Harvest Capital Credit Corporation’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Harvest Capital Credit Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust and Harvest Capital Credit Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 58.08% and 10.68%. Competitively, 25.24% are Harvest Capital Credit Corporation’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust
|-0.82%
|0.31%
|-0.1%
|2.23%
|-14.32%
|6.76%
|Harvest Capital Credit Corporation
|-0.41%
|-2.89%
|-2.81%
|-6.59%
|-7.27%
|1.54%
For the past year Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust was more bullish than Harvest Capital Credit Corporation.
Summary
Harvest Capital Credit Corporation beats on 3 of the 5 factors Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust.
