Reviewing Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (FTF)’s and Harvest Capital Credit Corporation (NASDAQ:HCAP)’s results

Both Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF) and Harvest Capital Credit Corporation (NASDAQ:HCAP) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust
|9
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.31
|0.00
|Harvest Capital Credit Corporation
|10
|3.17
|N/A
|0.48
|21.25
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust and Harvest Capital Credit Corporation.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF) and Harvest Capital Credit Corporation (NASDAQ:HCAP)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Harvest Capital Credit Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust and Harvest Capital Credit Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 58.08% and 10.68%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 25.24% of Harvest Capital Credit Corporation shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust
|-0.82%
|0.31%
|-0.1%
|2.23%
|-14.32%
|6.76%
|Harvest Capital Credit Corporation
|-0.41%
|-2.89%
|-2.81%
|-6.59%
|-7.27%
|1.54%
For the past year Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust was more bullish than Harvest Capital Credit Corporation.
Summary
Harvest Capital Credit Corporation beats Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust on 4 of the 5 factors.
