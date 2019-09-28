Reviewing Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (FTF)’s and Harvest Capital Credit Corporation (NASDAQ:HCAP)’s results

Both Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF) and Harvest Capital Credit Corporation (NASDAQ:HCAP) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust 9 0.00 N/A -0.31 0.00 Harvest Capital Credit Corporation 10 3.17 N/A 0.48 21.25

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust and Harvest Capital Credit Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF) and Harvest Capital Credit Corporation (NASDAQ:HCAP)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust 0.00% 0% 0% Harvest Capital Credit Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust and Harvest Capital Credit Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 58.08% and 10.68%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 25.24% of Harvest Capital Credit Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust -0.82% 0.31% -0.1% 2.23% -14.32% 6.76% Harvest Capital Credit Corporation -0.41% -2.89% -2.81% -6.59% -7.27% 1.54%

For the past year Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust was more bullish than Harvest Capital Credit Corporation.

Summary

Harvest Capital Credit Corporation beats Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust on 4 of the 5 factors.