Reviewing Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (FTF)’s and Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:SVVC)’s results

We will be contrasting the differences between Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:FTF) and Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:SVVC) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust 10 15.49 N/A -0.31 0.00 Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. 11 21.24 N/A 1.59 5.62

Table 1 demonstrates Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust and Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust 0.00% 0% 0% Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust and Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 58.08% and 4.77%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 9.73% of Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust -0.82% 0.31% -0.1% 2.23% -14.32% 6.76% Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. 0.09% -3.15% -24.09% -32.53% -29.84% -20.36%

For the past year Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust has 6.76% stronger performance while Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. has -20.36% weaker performance.

Summary

On 4 of the 5 factors Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. beats Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust.