Reviewing Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (FTF)’s and Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:SVVC)’s results

We will be contrasting the differences between Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:FTF) and Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:SVVC) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust
|10
|15.49
|N/A
|-0.31
|0.00
|Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc.
|11
|21.24
|N/A
|1.59
|5.62
Table 1 demonstrates Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust and Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust and Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 58.08% and 4.77%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 9.73% of Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust
|-0.82%
|0.31%
|-0.1%
|2.23%
|-14.32%
|6.76%
|Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc.
|0.09%
|-3.15%
|-24.09%
|-32.53%
|-29.84%
|-20.36%
For the past year Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust has 6.76% stronger performance while Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. has -20.36% weaker performance.
Summary
On 4 of the 5 factors Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. beats Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust.
