Reviewing Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (FTF)’s and BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust (NYSE:MHE)’s results

We are contrasting Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:FTF) and BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust (NYSE:MHE) on their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust 10 13.65 N/A -0.31 0.00 BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust 13 15.02 N/A 0.33 39.48

Table 1 demonstrates Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust and BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:FTF) and BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust (NYSE:MHE)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust 0.00% 0% 0% BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 58.08% of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust shares are owned by institutional investors while 6.36% of BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.05% are BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust -0.82% 0.31% -0.1% 2.23% -14.32% 6.76% BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust -1.08% -2.06% 2.45% 9.28% -0.93% 14.66%

For the past year Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust was less bullish than BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust.

Summary

On 5 of the 5 factors BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust beats Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust.