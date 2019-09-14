Reviewing Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (FTF)’s and BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust (NYSE:MHE)’s results

We are contrasting Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:FTF) and BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust (NYSE:MHE) on their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust
|10
|13.65
|N/A
|-0.31
|0.00
|BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust
|13
|15.02
|N/A
|0.33
|39.48
Table 1 demonstrates Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust and BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:FTF) and BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust (NYSE:MHE)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Roughly 58.08% of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust shares are owned by institutional investors while 6.36% of BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.05% are BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust
|-0.82%
|0.31%
|-0.1%
|2.23%
|-14.32%
|6.76%
|BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust
|-1.08%
|-2.06%
|2.45%
|9.28%
|-0.93%
|14.66%
For the past year Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust was less bullish than BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust.
Summary
On 5 of the 5 factors BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust beats Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.