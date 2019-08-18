Reviewing Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (FTF)’s and BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust (NYSE:BGIO)’s results

As Asset Management businesses, Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF) and BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust (NYSE:BGIO), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust 10 15.49 N/A -0.31 0.00 BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust 9 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust and BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust and BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust 0.00% 0% 0% BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust and BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 58.08% and 23.47%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.19% of BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust -0.82% 0.31% -0.1% 2.23% -14.32% 6.76% BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust -0.63% -0.53% 1.95% 7.56% 5.03% 12.86%

For the past year Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust’s stock price has smaller growth than BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust.