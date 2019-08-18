Reviewing Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (FTF)’s and BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust (NYSE:BGIO)’s results

As Asset Management businesses, Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF) and BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust (NYSE:BGIO), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust
|10
|15.49
|N/A
|-0.31
|0.00
|BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust
|9
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust and BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust and BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust and BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 58.08% and 23.47%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.19% of BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust
|-0.82%
|0.31%
|-0.1%
|2.23%
|-14.32%
|6.76%
|BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust
|-0.63%
|-0.53%
|1.95%
|7.56%
|5.03%
|12.86%
For the past year Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust’s stock price has smaller growth than BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.