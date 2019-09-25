Reviewing Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (FTF)’s and Altaba Inc. (NASDAQ:AABA)’s results

Since Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:FTF) and Altaba Inc. (NASDAQ:AABA) are part of the Asset Management industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust 10 13.69 N/A -0.31 0.00 Altaba Inc. 70 45.67 N/A -15.90 0.00

Table 1 highlights Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust and Altaba Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust and Altaba Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust 0.00% 0% 0% Altaba Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust and Altaba Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust 0 0 0 0.00 Altaba Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Competitively Altaba Inc. has an average price target of $78, with potential upside of 299.79%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust and Altaba Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 58.08% and 73.03% respectively. Insiders Competitively, held 5.22% of Altaba Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust -0.82% 0.31% -0.1% 2.23% -14.32% 6.76% Altaba Inc. -0.9% -0.17% -8.32% 3.57% -2.68% 21.59%

For the past year Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust was less bullish than Altaba Inc.

Summary

Altaba Inc. beats Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust on 4 of the 5 factors.

Altaba Inc. operates as a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company in the United States. Its assets consist primarily of equity investments, short-term debt investments, and cash. The company was formerly known as Yahoo! Inc. and changed its name to Altaba Inc. in June 2017. Altaba Inc. was founded in 1994 and is based in New York, New York.