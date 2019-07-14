Reviewing Franklin Electric Co. Inc. (FELE)’s and OSI Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS)’s results

Franklin Electric Co. Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) and OSI Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) are two firms in the Industrial Electrical Equipment that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Franklin Electric Co. Inc. 48 1.62 N/A 2.06 22.52 OSI Systems Inc. 93 1.79 N/A 2.08 50.05

Demonstrates Franklin Electric Co. Inc. and OSI Systems Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation. OSI Systems Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than Franklin Electric Co. Inc. When company has lower P/E means it is more affordable than its counterpart currently. Franklin Electric Co. Inc.’s shares have been trading at lower P/E ratio which means it is currently more affordable than OSI Systems Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Franklin Electric Co. Inc. 0.00% 12.8% 7.7% OSI Systems Inc. 0.00% 10.7% 4.1%

Risk and Volatility

A 1.32 beta means Franklin Electric Co. Inc.’s volatility is 32.00% more than S&P 500’s volatility. From a competition point of view, OSI Systems Inc. has a 1.01 beta which is 1.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

Franklin Electric Co. Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.1 and a Quick Ratio of 0.9. Competitively, OSI Systems Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.5 and has 0.8 Quick Ratio. Franklin Electric Co. Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than OSI Systems Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Franklin Electric Co. Inc. and OSI Systems Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Franklin Electric Co. Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 OSI Systems Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Franklin Electric Co. Inc.’s upside potential is 17.10% at a $53 consensus target price.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 81.1% of Franklin Electric Co. Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of OSI Systems Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 1.3% of Franklin Electric Co. Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 6.3% of OSI Systems Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Franklin Electric Co. Inc. -1.36% -9.73% -5.44% 1.85% 2.82% 7.91% OSI Systems Inc. 1.67% 17.89% 18.5% 39.69% 52.08% 42.02%

For the past year Franklin Electric Co. Inc. was less bullish than OSI Systems Inc.

Summary

OSI Systems Inc. beats Franklin Electric Co. Inc. on 8 of the 11 factors.

OSI Systems, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. The companyÂ’s Security segment provides baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names. This segment also offers site design, installation, training, and technical support services; and turnkey security screening solutions under the S2 name. Its Healthcare segment provides patient monitoring, diagnostic cardiology, and anesthesia delivery and ventilation systems, as well as related supplies and accessories under the Spacelabs and Statcorp Medical names for use in critical care, emergency, and perioperative areas within hospitals, as well as physicians' offices, medical clinics, and ambulatory surgery centers. The companyÂ’s Optoelectronics and Manufacturing segment offers optoelectronic devices under the OSI Optoelectronics name for the aerospace and defense, avionics, medical imaging and diagnostics, biochemistry analysis, pharmaceutical, nanotechnology, telecommunications, construction, and homeland security markets. This segment also provides electronics manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers and end users for medical, automotive, defense, aerospace, industrial, and skin care applications primarily under the OSI Electronics, APlus Products, Briton EMS, Union Four, and Altaflex names; and LCD displays for medical, industrial, and consumer electronics applications, as well as flex circuits and touch panels. In addition, it offers laser-based remote sensing devices to detect and classify vehicles in toll and traffic management systems under the OSI Laserscan and Autosense names; and solid-state laser products for aerospace, defense, telecommunication, and medical applications under the OSI LaserDiode name. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Hawthorne, California.