Reviewing Franklin Electric Co. Inc. (FELE)’s and CUI Global Inc. (NASDAQ:CUI)’s results

Franklin Electric Co. Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) and CUI Global Inc. (NASDAQ:CUI) are two firms in the Industrial Electrical Equipment that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Franklin Electric Co. Inc. 47 1.62 38.54M 2.07 22.60 CUI Global Inc. 1 -0.13 27.82M -0.60 0.00

In table 1 we can see Franklin Electric Co. Inc. and CUI Global Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Franklin Electric Co. Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) and CUI Global Inc. (NASDAQ:CUI)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Franklin Electric Co. Inc. 82,863,900.24% 14.4% 8.7% CUI Global Inc. 3,805,225,003.42% -37.1% -22.3%

Volatility & Risk

Franklin Electric Co. Inc. is 30.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 1.3. Competitively, CUI Global Inc.’s 15.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.15 beta.

Liquidity

Franklin Electric Co. Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2.1 and 0.9 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor CUI Global Inc. are 1.7 and 1.1 respectively. Franklin Electric Co. Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to CUI Global Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Franklin Electric Co. Inc. and CUI Global Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 81.3% and 42.9%. Insiders owned 1.4% of Franklin Electric Co. Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 2.6% of CUI Global Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Franklin Electric Co. Inc. 0.11% 0.28% -3.12% -0.66% -0.62% 9.28% CUI Global Inc. -4.46% -17.58% -42.75% -53.42% -73.21% -39.02%

For the past year Franklin Electric Co. Inc. has 9.28% stronger performance while CUI Global Inc. has -39.02% weaker performance.

Summary

Franklin Electric Co. Inc. beats CUI Global Inc. on 9 of the 11 factors.

CUI Global, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of power and electromechanical components worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Power and Electro-Mechanical, and Energy. The Power and Electromechanical segment offers components, including connectors, speakers, buzzers, test and measurement devices, and control solutions comprising encoders and sensors; and power solutions, such as Novum and ICE Block that addresses power and related accessories to consumer electronics, medical, and defense industries. The Energy segment provides natural gas infrastructure and advanced technology, including metering, odorization, remote telemetry units, and a range of personalized gas engineering solutions to the gas utilities, power generation, emissions, manufacturing, and automotive industries. CUI Global, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is based in Tualatin, Oregon.